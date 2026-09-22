https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/russia-remains-top-us-uranium-enrichment-supplier-despite-sanctions--reports-1124770118.html

Russia Remains Top US Uranium Enrichment Supplier Despite Sanctions – Reports

Russia Remains Top US Uranium Enrichment Supplier Despite Sanctions – Reports

Sputnik International

Despite US restrictions on Russian low-enriched uranium, Russia remains the largest supplier of enrichment services to US nuclear utilities, Foreign Policy reported.

2026-09-22T04:41+0000

2026-09-22T04:41+0000

2026-09-22T04:41+0000

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In 2025, Rosatom supplied 26% of the enrichment services purchased by US nuclear operators, worth about $1 billion — more than the only large enrichment plant operating in the US, which supplied 23%.The restrictions themselves contain broad waivers allowing roughly 470 tons of Russian uranium per year until 2028, leaving US reactors dependent on supplies Washington officially claims it is phasing out.For US nuclear fuel supplier Centrus Energy, cooperation with Russia remains particularly important. Its low-enriched uranium business — which relies heavily on Russian supplies — generated 77% of the company’s revenue in 2025.The US is pouring billions into rebuilding domestic enrichment capacity, but new US producers do not expect commercial-scale output before the 2030s.Years of sanctions rhetoric have done little to change the underlying reality — Russian nuclear expertise and enrichment capacity remain essential to the US energy sector.

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