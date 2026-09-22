https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/trump-vows-to-fight-corporate-media-lawsuit-over-white-house-press-ban-1124770004.html
Trump Vows to Fight Corporate Media Lawsuit Over White House Press Ban
Trump Vows to Fight Corporate Media Lawsuit Over White House Press Ban
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said he expects the legal battle over his decision to bar CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House to continue on appeal if necessary.
2026-09-22T04:37+0000
2026-09-22T04:37+0000
2026-09-22T04:37+0000
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“Why should I have to give ‘access’ to such people?” Trump wrote on Truth Social, accusing the outlets of publishing false and damaging coverage.The three news organizations filed a federal lawsuit on Monday, arguing that the ban violates the First Amendment and amounts to unlawful discrimination based on their reporting. They are seeking an emergency order restoring access, Reuters reported.The case was assigned to US District Judge Timothy Kelly, a Trump appointee who previously handled CNN correspondent Jim Acosta’s 2018 press-pass dispute and ordered his access restored.Trump barred the three outlets last week after repeatedly accusing them of spreading “fake news.” Their reporters were subsequently turned away from the White House.
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us, donald trump, media, media bias, mass media, corporate media, mainstream corporate media
Trump Vows to Fight Corporate Media Lawsuit Over White House Press Ban
US President Donald Trump said he expects the legal battle over his decision to bar CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House to continue on appeal if necessary.
“Why should I have to give ‘access’ to such people?” Trump wrote on Truth Social, accusing the outlets of publishing false and damaging coverage.
The three news organizations filed a federal lawsuit on Monday, arguing that the ban violates the First Amendment and amounts to unlawful discrimination based on their reporting. They are seeking an emergency order restoring access, Reuters reported.
The case was assigned to US District Judge Timothy Kelly, a Trump appointee who previously handled CNN correspondent Jim Acosta’s 2018 press-pass dispute and ordered his access restored.
Trump barred the three outlets last week after repeatedly accusing them of spreading “fake news.” Their reporters were subsequently turned away from the White House.