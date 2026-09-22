International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/west-trying-to-preserve-its-weakening-economic-position-through-dishonest-means---lavrov-1124770857.html
West Trying to Preserve Its Weakening Economic Position Through Dishonest Means - Lavrov
West Trying to Preserve Its Weakening Economic Position Through Dishonest Means - Lavrov
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West is trying to preserve its weakening economic position through dishonest means, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on... 22.09.2026, Sputnik International
2026-09-22T08:58+0000
2026-09-22T09:27+0000
world
sergey lavrov
west
economy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/16/1124771122_0:0:3075:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_50c2c5100a41225f1d7006833ea922eb.jpg
"We can clearly see how the West is trying, through openly unscrupulous methods, to maintain its rapidly declining position in the global economy," Lavrov said during his address at the opening of the fourth international forum "Dialogue on Fake News." The West is afraid of fair competition because it sees that the countries of the global majority and other rapidly developing economies are outperforming the West, the minister added.Other Statements by Lavrov
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/16/1124771122_2:0:2731:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6f43d20dc7bcb1dcd5739d36cb149a58.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergey lavrov, west, economy
sergey lavrov, west, economy

West Trying to Preserve Its Weakening Economic Position Through Dishonest Means - Lavrov

08:58 GMT 22.09.2026 (Updated: 09:27 GMT 22.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West is trying to preserve its weakening economic position through dishonest means, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"We can clearly see how the West is trying, through openly unscrupulous methods, to maintain its rapidly declining position in the global economy," Lavrov said during his address at the opening of the fourth international forum "Dialogue on Fake News."
The West is afraid of fair competition because it sees that the countries of the global majority and other rapidly developing economies are outperforming the West, the minister added.

Other Statements by Lavrov

Nations of the Global South are coming under the most blatant pressure from the West
Germany is ignoring Russia's requests regarding Navalny's tests and treatment at the German clinic in 2020
Russia has still not received a response from London on the Salisbury incident
The information war against Russia was launched long before the special operation — back in the early 2000s, when Russia began to break free from neocolonial forms of cooperation with the West and started pursuing an independent policy
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала