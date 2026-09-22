https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/west-trying-to-preserve-its-weakening-economic-position-through-dishonest-means---lavrov-1124770857.html

West Trying to Preserve Its Weakening Economic Position Through Dishonest Means - Lavrov

West Trying to Preserve Its Weakening Economic Position Through Dishonest Means - Lavrov

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West is trying to preserve its weakening economic position through dishonest means, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on... 22.09.2026, Sputnik International

2026-09-22T08:58+0000

2026-09-22T08:58+0000

2026-09-22T09:27+0000

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sergey lavrov

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economy

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"We can clearly see how the West is trying, through openly unscrupulous methods, to maintain its rapidly declining position in the global economy," Lavrov said during his address at the opening of the fourth international forum "Dialogue on Fake News." The West is afraid of fair competition because it sees that the countries of the global majority and other rapidly developing economies are outperforming the West, the minister added.Other Statements by Lavrov

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sergey lavrov, west, economy