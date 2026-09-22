West Trying to Preserve Its Weakening Economic Position Through Dishonest Means - Lavrov
08:58 GMT 22.09.2026 (Updated: 09:27 GMT 22.09.2026)
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West is trying to preserve its weakening economic position through dishonest means, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"We can clearly see how the West is trying, through openly unscrupulous methods, to maintain its rapidly declining position in the global economy," Lavrov said during his address at the opening of the fourth international forum "Dialogue on Fake News."
The West is afraid of fair competition because it sees that the countries of the global majority and other rapidly developing economies are outperforming the West, the minister added.
Nations of the Global South are coming under the most blatant pressure from the West - Lavrov pic.twitter.com/H545Ha2LaR— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) September 22, 2026
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The West is trying to quickly fabricate fakes about Russia and block access to alternative assessments, as it did with the drone incident at Leipzig Airport - Lavrov pic.twitter.com/W9Sh1SXQk0— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) September 22, 2026