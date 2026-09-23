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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/iranian-fm-araghchi-meets-us-envoy-witkoff-at-us-request--reports-1124773781.html
Iranian FM Araghchi Meets US Envoy Witkoff at US Request — Reports
Iranian FM Araghchi Meets US Envoy Witkoff at US Request — Reports
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met US envoy Steve Witkoff on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly at the insistence of the US side, according to an exclusive IRIB source.
2026-09-23T04:34+0000
2026-09-23T04:34+0000
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Iran agreed to the meeting in order to reiterate Iran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.Iran’s conditions remain firm and unchanged, including lifting the US naval blockade, releasing frozen Iranian assets and ending the war across the resistance fronts.Iran is making clear that any progress depends on concrete US steps to end pressure and aggression against Iran.
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Iranian FM Araghchi Meets US Envoy Witkoff at US Request — Reports

04:34 GMT 23.09.2026
© AP PhotoThis combo shows Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, pictured in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025 and Steve Witkoff, right, White House special envoy, pictured in Washington, Wednesday, March 19, 2025
This combo shows Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, pictured in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025 and Steve Witkoff, right, White House special envoy, pictured in Washington, Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2026
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met US envoy Steve Witkoff on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly at the insistence of the US side, according to an exclusive IRIB source.
Iran agreed to the meeting in order to reiterate Iran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s conditions remain firm and unchanged, including lifting the US naval blockade, releasing frozen Iranian assets and ending the war across the resistance fronts.

Iran is making clear that any progress depends on concrete US steps to end pressure and aggression against Iran.
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