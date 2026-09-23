https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/iranian-fm-araghchi-meets-us-envoy-witkoff-at-us-request--reports-1124773781.html
Iranian FM Araghchi Meets US Envoy Witkoff at US Request — Reports
Iranian FM Araghchi Meets US Envoy Witkoff at US Request — Reports
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met US envoy Steve Witkoff on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly at the insistence of the US side, according to an exclusive IRIB source.
2026-09-23T04:34+0000
2026-09-23T04:34+0000
2026-09-23T04:34+0000
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Iran agreed to the meeting in order to reiterate Iran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.Iran’s conditions remain firm and unchanged, including lifting the US naval blockade, releasing frozen Iranian assets and ending the war across the resistance fronts.Iran is making clear that any progress depends on concrete US steps to end pressure and aggression against Iran.
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steve witkoff, abbas araghchi, iran, strait of hormuz, un general assembly, war, oil trade, us-iran relations, iran nuclear deal, war of aggression
steve witkoff, abbas araghchi, iran, strait of hormuz, un general assembly, war, oil trade, us-iran relations, iran nuclear deal, war of aggression
Iranian FM Araghchi Meets US Envoy Witkoff at US Request — Reports
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met US envoy Steve Witkoff on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly at the insistence of the US side, according to an exclusive IRIB source.
Iran agreed to the meeting in order to reiterate Iran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran’s conditions remain firm and unchanged, including lifting the US naval blockade, releasing frozen Iranian assets and ending the war across the resistance fronts.
Iran is making clear that any progress depends on concrete US steps to end pressure and aggression against Iran.