https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/rostec-powers-up-arctics-biggest-platinum--palladium-hub-1124774387.html
Rostec Powers Up Arctic’s Biggest Platinum & Palladium Hub
Rostec Powers Up Arctic’s Biggest Platinum & Palladium Hub
Sputnik International
RT-Engineering, a Rostec holding, is wrapping up commissioning work at the Chernogorsky Mining and Processing Plant's processing facility in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Region. Operations are scheduled to start by the end of 2026.
2026-09-23T07:13+0000
2026-09-23T07:13+0000
2026-09-23T07:13+0000
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The final phase is now focused on:The project stands out for its scale and location:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/retreating-ice-redraws-map-of-russias-high-arctic-and-promises-rreal-strategic-gain-1124687933.html
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science & tech, arctic, russia, krasnoyarsk, rostec, palladium, platinum
science & tech, arctic, russia, krasnoyarsk, rostec, palladium, platinum
Rostec Powers Up Arctic’s Biggest Platinum & Palladium Hub
RT-Engineering, a Rostec holding, is wrapping up commissioning work at the Chernogorsky Mining and Processing Plant's processing facility in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Region. Operations are scheduled to start by the end of 2026.
The final phase is now focused on:
synchronizing the various processing stages into a single production chain
testing equipment and configuring automated control systems
fine-tuning safety protection and interlock algorithms
The project stands out for its scale and location:
built from scratch in permafrost, making it one of the largest industrial projects of its kind in the Arctic
home to platinum and palladium, critical raw materials used across high-tech industries