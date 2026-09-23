https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/rostec-powers-up-arctics-biggest-platinum--palladium-hub-1124774387.html

Rostec Powers Up Arctic’s Biggest Platinum & Palladium Hub

Rostec Powers Up Arctic’s Biggest Platinum & Palladium Hub

Sputnik International

RT-Engineering, a Rostec holding, is wrapping up commissioning work at the Chernogorsky Mining and Processing Plant's processing facility in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Region. Operations are scheduled to start by the end of 2026.

2026-09-23T07:13+0000

2026-09-23T07:13+0000

2026-09-23T07:13+0000

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The final phase is now focused on:The project stands out for its scale and location:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/retreating-ice-redraws-map-of-russias-high-arctic-and-promises-rreal-strategic-gain-1124687933.html

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science & tech, arctic, russia, krasnoyarsk, rostec, palladium, platinum