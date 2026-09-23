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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/rostec-powers-up-arctics-biggest-platinum--palladium-hub-1124774387.html
Rostec Powers Up Arctic’s Biggest Platinum & Palladium Hub
Rostec Powers Up Arctic’s Biggest Platinum & Palladium Hub
Sputnik International
RT-Engineering, a Rostec holding, is wrapping up commissioning work at the Chernogorsky Mining and Processing Plant's processing facility in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Region. Operations are scheduled to start by the end of 2026.
2026-09-23T07:13+0000
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The final phase is now focused on:The project stands out for its scale and location:
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Rostec Powers Up Arctic’s Biggest Platinum & Palladium Hub

07:13 GMT 23.09.2026
© Sputnik / Nikolai Zaitsev Russia seeks to extend border on Arctic continental shelf
Russia seeks to extend border on Arctic continental shelf - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2026
© Sputnik / Nikolai Zaitsev
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RT-Engineering, a Rostec holding, is wrapping up commissioning work at the Chernogorsky Mining and Processing Plant's processing facility in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Region. Operations are scheduled to start by the end of 2026.

The final phase is now focused on:

synchronizing the various processing stages into a single production chain
testing equipment and configuring automated control systems
fine-tuning safety protection and interlock algorithms

The project stands out for its scale and location:

built from scratch in permafrost, making it one of the largest industrial projects of its kind in the Arctic
home to platinum and palladium, critical raw materials used across high-tech industries
part of Russia’s Arctic Zone Development Strategy through 2035
The atomic icebreaker Yamal during researches carried out in the Kara Sea as part of the world's largest Arctic expedition in the recent 20 years, Kara-Winter 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2026
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Retreating Ice Redraws Map of Russia’s High Arctic and Promises Real Strategic Gain
6 September, 16:21 GMT
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