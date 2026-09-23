https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/us-weighs-full-or-partial-diesel-export-ban-as-prices-surge--bessent-1124773646.html

US Weighs Full or Partial Diesel Export Ban as Prices Surge — Bessent

US Weighs Full or Partial Diesel Export Ban as Prices Surge — Bessent

Sputnik International

The Trump administration is examining whether to restrict US diesel exports as record fuel prices squeeze farmers and the trucking industry.

2026-09-23T04:23+0000

2026-09-23T04:23+0000

2026-09-23T04:23+0000

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President Donald Trump said he has already pushed the idea internally:Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that officials are studying both options:US diesel averaged about $6.53 per gallon on Tuesday, up roughly 93 cents in a month and $2.84 from a year earlier, according to figures cited by The Hill.

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us, donald trump, diesel, diesel fuel, oil crisis, oil exports, oil trade, war