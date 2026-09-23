https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/why-china-dominates-as-the-worlds-rare-earth-powerhouse---and-why-it-matters-1124775811.html

Why China Dominates as the World’s Rare Earth Powerhouse - And Why It Matters

Why China Dominates as the World’s Rare Earth Powerhouse - And Why It Matters

Sputnik International

China commands a staggering 85% of the globe's refined rare earth production, having mined more than five times as much as the US in 2025. 23.09.2026, Sputnik International

2026-09-23T12:15+0000

2026-09-23T12:15+0000

2026-09-23T12:45+0000

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The figures provide a snapshot of the global rare earth market ahead of Xi Jinping’s upcoming visit to the US.Given that all the other countries on Earth combined only have 10% of production, China has a massive leverage in high-tech development at its disposal.

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