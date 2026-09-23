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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/zakharova-derides-sikorskis-war-panic-with-antipsychotic-jab-1124773517.html
Zakharova Derides Sikorski's War Panic With Antipsychotic Jab
Zakharova Derides Sikorski's War Panic With Antipsychotic Jab
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova mocked Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski's fearmongering with a snappy line.
2026-09-23T04:19+0000
2026-09-23T04:19+0000
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"The only thing he really needs, and right now, is haloperidol,” Zakharova wrote on Telegram.Earlier, Sikorski revealed that he has been packing an evacuation backpack and preparing for a possible war, with a rather domestic arsenal.He also said he had checked where the nearest shelter was located.Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Russia has no intention of attacking anyone.
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maria zakharova, radoslaw sikorski, russia, poland, russian foreign ministry, russophobia, ukraine crisis, ukrainian conflict

Zakharova Derides Sikorski's War Panic With Antipsychotic Jab

04:19 GMT 23.09.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2026
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Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova mocked Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski's fearmongering with a snappy line.
"The only thing he really needs, and right now, is haloperidol,” Zakharova wrote on Telegram.
Earlier, Sikorski revealed that he has been packing an evacuation backpack and preparing for a possible war, with a rather domestic arsenal.
“I have supplies of rice, I have a hand pump at home, I have preserves made from Polish produce from my own garden,” Sikorski said.
He also said he had checked where the nearest shelter was located.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Russia has no intention of attacking anyone.
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