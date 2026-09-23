https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/zakharova-derides-sikorskis-war-panic-with-antipsychotic-jab-1124773517.html

Zakharova Derides Sikorski's War Panic With Antipsychotic Jab

Zakharova Derides Sikorski's War Panic With Antipsychotic Jab

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova mocked Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski's fearmongering with a snappy line.

2026-09-23T04:19+0000

2026-09-23T04:19+0000

2026-09-23T04:19+0000

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"The only thing he really needs, and right now, is haloperidol,” Zakharova wrote on Telegram.Earlier, Sikorski revealed that he has been packing an evacuation backpack and preparing for a possible war, with a rather domestic arsenal.He also said he had checked where the nearest shelter was located.Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Russia has no intention of attacking anyone.

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