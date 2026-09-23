https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/zakharova-derides-sikorskis-war-panic-with-antipsychotic-jab-1124773517.html
Zakharova Derides Sikorski's War Panic With Antipsychotic Jab
Zakharova Derides Sikorski's War Panic With Antipsychotic Jab
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova mocked Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski's fearmongering with a snappy line.
2026-09-23T04:19+0000
2026-09-23T04:19+0000
2026-09-23T04:19+0000
world
maria zakharova
radoslaw sikorski
russia
poland
russian foreign ministry
russophobia
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/05/1116006840_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cad094bf4a82cddbb18b380960ce4cab.jpg
"The only thing he really needs, and right now, is haloperidol,” Zakharova wrote on Telegram.Earlier, Sikorski revealed that he has been packing an evacuation backpack and preparing for a possible war, with a rather domestic arsenal.He also said he had checked where the nearest shelter was located.Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Russia has no intention of attacking anyone.
russia
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/05/1116006840_198:0:2929:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e8a62271f6c8d5fce727da3184fed0df.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
maria zakharova, radoslaw sikorski, russia, poland, russian foreign ministry, russophobia, ukraine crisis, ukrainian conflict
maria zakharova, radoslaw sikorski, russia, poland, russian foreign ministry, russophobia, ukraine crisis, ukrainian conflict
Zakharova Derides Sikorski's War Panic With Antipsychotic Jab
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova mocked Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski's fearmongering with a snappy line.
"The only thing he really needs, and right now, is haloperidol,” Zakharova wrote on Telegram.
Earlier, Sikorski revealed that he has been packing an evacuation backpack and preparing for a possible war, with a rather domestic arsenal.
“I have supplies of rice, I have a hand pump at home, I have preserves made from Polish produce from my own garden,” Sikorski said.
He also said he had checked where the nearest shelter was located.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Russia has no intention of attacking anyone.