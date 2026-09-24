https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/canada-prepared-for-risk-of-us-military-invasion---carney-1124780110.html

Canada Prepared for Risk of US Military Invasion - Carney

Canada Prepared for Risk of US Military Invasion - Carney

Sputnik International

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has admitted that Ottawa had spent the past year making contingency plans to prepare for the "extreme tail risk" of US military action in Canada.

2026-09-24T09:24+0000

2026-09-24T09:24+0000

2026-09-24T09:24+0000

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Asked how seriously Ottawa had taken US President Donald Trump’s threats to make Canada the "51st state," Carney told the New York Times newspaper that his government had closely examined the possibility of a potential US invasion over the past year. According to the Canadian prime minister, preparing for worst-case scenarios had prompted Ottawa to significantly reduce its dependence on the US. Canada plans to fully phase out Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite communications service and is reviewing its contract to purchase 88 US-made F-35 fighter jets in favor of European alternatives, including Swedish Saab Gripen aircraft to defend the Arctic. Relations between Canada and the United States have been marked by trade tensions and threats made by Trump to Canadian sovereignty. In multiple instances, the president has suggested making the northern neighbor the 51st US state, an idea resoundingly rejected by Carney. More recently, Trump moved to rename the Lake Ontario to Lake America. The body of water is part of the Great Lakes system and straddles the US-Canada border. Its shores are shared by the US state of New York and the Canadian province of Ontario. Carney said Ottawa will continue to use the old name.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260823/canada-suspends-trade-talks-with-us-vows-dollar-for-dollar-tariff-response-1124616640.html

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