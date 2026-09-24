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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/trump-welcomes-xi-to-white-house-for-state-visit-1124781700.html
Trump Welcomes Xi to White House for State Visit
Trump Welcomes Xi to White House for State Visit
Sputnik International
The meeting comes as Washington and Beijing seek to manage tensions between the world’s two largest economies.
2026-09-24T14:08+0000
2026-09-24T14:08+0000
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US President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan to the White House on Thursday with a formal state arrival ceremony.Talks are expected to focus on trade, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, Taiwan, Iran and other major international issues ahead of the expiry of the current trade truce in November.
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Trump welcomes Xi Jinping to White House for state visit
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Trump welcomes Xi Jinping to White House for state visit
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Trump Welcomes Xi to White House for State Visit

14:08 GMT 24.09.2026
© AP Photo / Andy Wong, FileIn this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2026
© AP Photo / Andy Wong, File
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The meeting comes as Washington and Beijing seek to manage tensions between the world’s two largest economies.
US President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan to the White House on Thursday with a formal state arrival ceremony.
Talks are expected to focus on trade, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, Taiwan, Iran and other major international issues ahead of the expiry of the current trade truce in November.
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