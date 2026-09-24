https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/trump-welcomes-xi-to-white-house-for-state-visit-1124781700.html

Trump Welcomes Xi to White House for State Visit

Trump Welcomes Xi to White House for State Visit

Sputnik International

The meeting comes as Washington and Beijing seek to manage tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

2026-09-24T14:08+0000

2026-09-24T14:08+0000

2026-09-24T14:08+0000

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US President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan to the White House on Thursday with a formal state arrival ceremony.Talks are expected to focus on trade, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, Taiwan, Iran and other major international issues ahead of the expiry of the current trade truce in November.

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