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US B-2 Stealth Bomber, Fighter Jets Fly Overhead During Welcome Ceremony for China's Xi
US B-2 Stealth Bomber, Fighter Jets Fly Overhead During Welcome Ceremony for China's Xi
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US Air Force flew a Northrop B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flanked by four fighter jets overhead as President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping for a state visit on Thursday.
2026-09-24T17:37+0000
2026-09-24T17:37+0000
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The flyover happened as Trump and Xi were watching the US Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon ahead of their talks at the White House. Xi is on his second state visit to the United States, which will last until September 25. He is accompanied by First Lady Peng Liyuan, Director of the Communist Party General Office Cai Qi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The president has visited the US on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2023.
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US B-2 Stealth Bomber, Fighter Jets Fly Overhead During Welcome Ceremony for China's Xi

17:37 GMT 24.09.2026
© REUTERS Jonathan ErnstUS President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping look up during a flyover by a B2 stealth bomber and other aircrafts, as they attend a ceremony near the colonnade in the White House in Washington, D.C.
US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping look up during a flyover by a B2 stealth bomber and other aircrafts, as they attend a ceremony near the colonnade in the White House in Washington, D.C. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2026
© REUTERS Jonathan Ernst
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WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US Air Force flew a Northrop B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flanked by four fighter jets overhead as President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping for a state visit on Thursday.
The flyover happened as Trump and Xi were watching the US Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon ahead of their talks at the White House.
Xi is on his second state visit to the United States, which will last until September 25. He is accompanied by First Lady Peng Liyuan, Director of the Communist Party General Office Cai Qi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The president has visited the US on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2023.
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