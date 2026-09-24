https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/us-b-2-stealth-bomber-fighter-jets-fly-overhead-during-welcome-ceremony-for-chinas-xi-1124783487.html

US B-2 Stealth Bomber, Fighter Jets Fly Overhead During Welcome Ceremony for China's Xi

US B-2 Stealth Bomber, Fighter Jets Fly Overhead During Welcome Ceremony for China's Xi

Sputnik International

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US Air Force flew a Northrop B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flanked by four fighter jets overhead as President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping for a state visit on Thursday.

2026-09-24T17:37+0000

2026-09-24T17:37+0000

2026-09-24T17:37+0000

world

us

china

donald trump

xi jinping

white house

us air force

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/18/1124783787_0:166:3070:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_ac83a9b7a17510dc90889ca78b1ecdca.jpg

The flyover happened as Trump and Xi were watching the US Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon ahead of their talks at the White House. Xi is on his second state visit to the United States, which will last until September 25. He is accompanied by First Lady Peng Liyuan, Director of the Communist Party General Office Cai Qi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The president has visited the US on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2023.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, china, donald trump, xi jinping, white house, us air force