https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/us-b-2-stealth-bomber-fighter-jets-fly-overhead-during-welcome-ceremony-for-chinas-xi-1124783487.html
US B-2 Stealth Bomber, Fighter Jets Fly Overhead During Welcome Ceremony for China's Xi
US B-2 Stealth Bomber, Fighter Jets Fly Overhead During Welcome Ceremony for China's Xi
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US Air Force flew a Northrop B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flanked by four fighter jets overhead as President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping for a state visit on Thursday.
2026-09-24T17:37+0000
2026-09-24T17:37+0000
2026-09-24T17:37+0000
world
us
china
donald trump
xi jinping
white house
us air force
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/18/1124783787_0:166:3070:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_ac83a9b7a17510dc90889ca78b1ecdca.jpg
The flyover happened as Trump and Xi were watching the US Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon ahead of their talks at the White House. Xi is on his second state visit to the United States, which will last until September 25. He is accompanied by First Lady Peng Liyuan, Director of the Communist Party General Office Cai Qi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The president has visited the US on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2023.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/18/1124783787_339:0:3070:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e1d8a4ea3f3c09af7756122e810fc8fe.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, china, donald trump, xi jinping, white house, us air force
us, china, donald trump, xi jinping, white house, us air force
US B-2 Stealth Bomber, Fighter Jets Fly Overhead During Welcome Ceremony for China's Xi
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US Air Force flew a Northrop B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flanked by four fighter jets overhead as President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping for a state visit on Thursday.
The flyover happened as Trump and Xi were watching the US Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon ahead of their talks at the White House.
Xi is on his second state visit to the United States, which will last until September 25. He is accompanied by First Lady Peng Liyuan, Director of the Communist Party General Office Cai Qi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The president has visited the US on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2023.