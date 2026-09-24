https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/us-sailors-attempt-suicide-amid-illegal-strikes-on-iran--reports-1124778817.html

US Sailors Attempt Suicide Amid Illegal Strikes on Iran — Reports

US Sailors Attempt Suicide Amid Illegal Strikes on Iran — Reports

Sputnik International

Eight US Navy personnel assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group attempted suicide during a deployment that included military operations... 24.09.2026, Sputnik International

2026-09-24T04:34+0000

2026-09-24T04:34+0000

2026-09-24T04:34+0000

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war of aggression

us hegemony

suicide

war crimes

killings of civilians

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The carrier spent more than six months without a port call, while 6,000–7,000 sailors across the strike group endured constant alerts, low morale and strained living conditions.Two sailors also went overboard in recent months and were rescued, while another was stopped from jumping, according to the report. Crew members described morale as extremely low, alongside recurring problems with toilets, drinking fountains and hot water.

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us navy, us, uss abraham lincoln, war of aggression, us hegemony, suicide, war crimes, killings of civilians, mass killings, unjustified killings, killings of civilians, extrajudicial killings