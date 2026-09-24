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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/us-sailors-attempt-suicide-amid-illegal-strikes-on-iran--reports-1124778817.html
US Sailors Attempt Suicide Amid Illegal Strikes on Iran — Reports
US Sailors Attempt Suicide Amid Illegal Strikes on Iran — Reports
Sputnik International
Eight US Navy personnel assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group attempted suicide during a deployment that included military operations... 24.09.2026, Sputnik International
2026-09-24T04:34+0000
2026-09-24T04:34+0000
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The carrier spent more than six months without a port call, while 6,000–7,000 sailors across the strike group endured constant alerts, low morale and strained living conditions.Two sailors also went overboard in recent months and were rescued, while another was stopped from jumping, according to the report. Crew members described morale as extremely low, alongside recurring problems with toilets, drinking fountains and hot water.
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US Sailors Attempt Suicide Amid Illegal Strikes on Iran — Reports

04:34 GMT 24.09.2026
© AP Photo / Jon GambrellA crew member signals as a pilot prepares to launch an F/A-18 fighter jet on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea. File photo.
A crew member signals as a pilot prepares to launch an F/A-18 fighter jet on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2026
© AP Photo / Jon Gambrell
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Eight US Navy personnel assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group attempted suicide during a deployment that included military operations against Iran, American media reported. No sailors died by suicide.
The carrier spent more than six months without a port call, while 6,000–7,000 sailors across the strike group endured constant alerts, low morale and strained living conditions.
“Eight attempted suicides is incredibly high,” a US military official told CNN. “The strain of combat ops is much higher than normal deployments. No port calls, constant alerts, etc.”
Two sailors also went overboard in recent months and were rescued, while another was stopped from jumping, according to the report. Crew members described morale as extremely low, alongside recurring problems with toilets, drinking fountains and hot water.
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