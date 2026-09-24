https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/venezuela-begins-political-transition-elections-to-follow--rodriguez-1124778552.html

Venezuela Begins Political Transition, Elections to Follow — Rodriguez

Venezuela Begins Political Transition, Elections to Follow — Rodriguez

Sputnik International

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez told the UN General Assembly that the country has begun what she described as an “orderly, institutional, and verifiable” democratic transition aimed at opening a new political chapter.

2026-09-24T04:25+0000

2026-09-24T04:25+0000

2026-09-24T04:25+0000

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Rodriguez said the government has already begun a dialogue with sectors of the opposition and intends to create a process “where everyone will compete on an equal footing.”She stressed that the electoral timetable will be determined by Venezuelans themselves:Her remarks come less than nine months after the January 3 unprovoked US aggression against Venezuela, which ended with President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores being kidnapped and transferred to New York.

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