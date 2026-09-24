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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/venezuela-begins-political-transition-elections-to-follow--rodriguez-1124778552.html
Venezuela Begins Political Transition, Elections to Follow — Rodriguez
Venezuela Begins Political Transition, Elections to Follow — Rodriguez
Sputnik International
Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez told the UN General Assembly that the country has begun what she described as an “orderly, institutional, and verifiable” democratic transition aimed at opening a new political chapter.
2026-09-24T04:25+0000
2026-09-24T04:25+0000
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Rodriguez said the government has already begun a dialogue with sectors of the opposition and intends to create a process “where everyone will compete on an equal footing.”She stressed that the electoral timetable will be determined by Venezuelans themselves:Her remarks come less than nine months after the January 3 unprovoked US aggression against Venezuela, which ended with President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores being kidnapped and transferred to New York.
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Venezuela Begins Political Transition, Elections to Follow — Rodriguez

04:25 GMT 24.09.2026
© AP Photo / Ariana CubillosDelcy Rodriguez displays an amnesty bill approved by the National Assembly
Delcy Rodriguez displays an amnesty bill approved by the National Assembly - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2026
© AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
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Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez told the UN General Assembly that the country has begun what she described as an “orderly, institutional, and verifiable” democratic transition aimed at opening a new political chapter.
Rodriguez said the government has already begun a dialogue with sectors of the opposition and intends to create a process “where everyone will compete on an equal footing.”

She stressed that the electoral timetable will be determined by Venezuelans themselves:
“The Venezuelan people, with its age-old wisdom, will determine when the correct time for these elections is.”
Her remarks come less than nine months after the January 3 unprovoked US aggression against Venezuela, which ended with President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores being kidnapped and transferred to New York.
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