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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/vucic-slams-us-and-nato-for-unprovoked-illegal-aggression-against-yugoslavia-1124778675.html
Vucic Slams US and NATO for Unprovoked Illegal Aggression Against Yugoslavia
Vucic Slams US and NATO for Unprovoked Illegal Aggression Against Yugoslavia
Sputnik International
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic reminded the UN General Assembly of NATO’s 1999 bombing of Yugoslavia and blasted the Western justification for the campaign.
2026-09-24T04:30+0000
2026-09-24T04:30+0000
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“They told us that they had attacked a sovereign, free, and independent country in order to prevent a potential humanitarian disaster,” he recalled.NATO launched its air campaign against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in March 1999 without UN Security Council authorization.Vucic argued that the attack marked a turning point in the post-war international order and exposed how the NATO countries that bombed Yugoslavia had undermined the very UN principles they now invoke.
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yugoslavia, serbia, nato, the united nations (un), un security council (unsc), aleksandar vucic, war of aggression, us, us hegemony, bombing of yugoslavia, bombing

Vucic Slams US and NATO for Unprovoked Illegal Aggression Against Yugoslavia

04:30 GMT 24.09.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankSerbian President Aleksandar Vucic speaks at a news conference
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic speaks at a news conference - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2026
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Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic reminded the UN General Assembly of NATO’s 1999 bombing of Yugoslavia and blasted the Western justification for the campaign.
“They told us that they had attacked a sovereign, free, and independent country in order to prevent a potential humanitarian disaster,” he recalled.

“Not a single soldier or a police officer from Serbia had set foot on the territory of any other country, yet the decision was made to bomb Serbia,” Vucic stressed.

NATO launched its air campaign against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in March 1999 without UN Security Council authorization.
Vucic argued that the attack marked a turning point in the post-war international order and exposed how the NATO countries that bombed Yugoslavia had undermined the very UN principles they now invoke.
“The attack against the small yet free and freedom-loving country Serbia… was carried out with the intention of finally destroying the UN order established after World War II,” Vucic emphasized.
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