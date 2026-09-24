https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/vucic-slams-us-and-nato-for-unprovoked-illegal-aggression-against-yugoslavia-1124778675.html

Vucic Slams US and NATO for Unprovoked Illegal Aggression Against Yugoslavia

Vucic Slams US and NATO for Unprovoked Illegal Aggression Against Yugoslavia

Sputnik International

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic reminded the UN General Assembly of NATO’s 1999 bombing of Yugoslavia and blasted the Western justification for the campaign.

2026-09-24T04:30+0000

2026-09-24T04:30+0000

2026-09-24T04:30+0000

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serbia

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un security council (unsc)

aleksandar vucic

war of aggression

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“They told us that they had attacked a sovereign, free, and independent country in order to prevent a potential humanitarian disaster,” he recalled.NATO launched its air campaign against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in March 1999 without UN Security Council authorization.Vucic argued that the attack marked a turning point in the post-war international order and exposed how the NATO countries that bombed Yugoslavia had undermined the very UN principles they now invoke.

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yugoslavia, serbia, nato, the united nations (un), un security council (unsc), aleksandar vucic, war of aggression, us, us hegemony, bombing of yugoslavia, bombing