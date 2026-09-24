https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/west-interferes-in-russias-elections--russian-foreign-intel-head-1124783547.html

West Interferes in Russia's Elections – Russian Foreign Intel Head

West Interferes in Russia's Elections – Russian Foreign Intel Head

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The West interfered in Russia's elections, and the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) noted this, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Thursday.

2026-09-24T17:30+0000

2026-09-24T17:30+0000

2026-09-24T17:30+0000

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sergei naryshkin

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Earlier, the SVR press bureau stated that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the European Parliament were preparing statements rejecting the results of Russia’s elections over alleged violations. European institutions have not endorsed those claims.

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