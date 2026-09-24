International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/west-interferes-in-russias-elections--russian-foreign-intel-head-1124783547.html
West Interferes in Russia's Elections – Russian Foreign Intel Head
West Interferes in Russia's Elections – Russian Foreign Intel Head
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The West interfered in Russia's elections, and the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) noted this, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Thursday.
2026-09-24T17:30+0000
2026-09-24T17:30+0000
russia
russia
russian foreign intelligence service
russian elections
sergei naryshkin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/18/1124781883_0:179:2901:1811_1920x0_80_0_0_cb5c6c6d60d8d722887b7500a0fb490f.jpg
Earlier, the SVR press bureau stated that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the European Parliament were preparing statements rejecting the results of Russia’s elections over alleged violations. European institutions have not endorsed those claims.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/18/1124781883_145:0:2876:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_50d72740706cbb0fd900ecf3b67191a3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, russian foreign intelligence service, russian elections, sergei naryshkin
russia, russian foreign intelligence service, russian elections, sergei naryshkin

West Interferes in Russia's Elections – Russian Foreign Intel Head

17:30 GMT 24.09.2026
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankThe 2026 State Duma election in Russia. Simferopol, September 20, 2026.
The 2026 State Duma election in Russia. Simferopol, September 20, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2026
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The West interfered in Russia's elections, and the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) noted this, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Thursday.
"There was interference, and we noted it. We noted the fact that the European Union Commission had already prepared a document in advance declaring the elections were flawed," Naryshkin told reporters.
Earlier, the SVR press bureau stated that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the European Parliament were preparing statements rejecting the results of Russia’s elections over alleged violations. European institutions have not endorsed those claims.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала