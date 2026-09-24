https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/west-interferes-in-russias-elections--russian-foreign-intel-head-1124783547.html
West Interferes in Russia's Elections – Russian Foreign Intel Head
West Interferes in Russia's Elections – Russian Foreign Intel Head
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The West interfered in Russia's elections, and the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) noted this, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Thursday.
2026-09-24T17:30+0000
2026-09-24T17:30+0000
2026-09-24T17:30+0000
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Earlier, the SVR press bureau stated that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the European Parliament were preparing statements rejecting the results of Russia’s elections over alleged violations. European institutions have not endorsed those claims.
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russia, russian foreign intelligence service, russian elections, sergei naryshkin
West Interferes in Russia's Elections – Russian Foreign Intel Head
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The West interfered in Russia's elections, and the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) noted this, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Thursday.
"There was interference, and we noted it. We noted the fact that the European Union Commission had already prepared a document in advance declaring the elections were flawed," Naryshkin told reporters.
Earlier, the SVR press bureau stated that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the European Parliament were preparing statements rejecting the results of Russia’s elections over alleged violations. European institutions have not endorsed those claims.