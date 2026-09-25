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Trump Welcomes Xi to White House State Dinner
Trump Welcomes Xi to White House State Dinner
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to a White House state dinner on Thursday, marking Xi’s first visit to Washington in more than a decade.
2026-09-25T02:44+0000
2026-09-25T02:44+0000
2026-09-25T04:47+0000
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“Once again, to the White House, you are truly outstanding, amazing people,” Trump said in his remarks.The US president also recalled the reception he received during his visit to Beijing earlier this year.During the dinner, Trump presented Xi with a bald eagle sculpture, describing the bird as a national symbol of the United States. The gift was created by an American artist and designed in collaboration with First Lady Melania Trump.Trump said he hoped the sculpture would find “a wonderful place in Beijing.”The state dinner formed part of Xi’s official state visit to the United States, which also included bilateral talks between the two leaders at the White House.
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Trump Welcomes Xi to White House State Dinner
02:44 GMT 25.09.2026 (Updated: 04:47 GMT 25.09.2026)
US President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to a White House state dinner on Thursday, marking Xi’s first visit to Washington in more than a decade.
“Once again, to the White House, you are truly outstanding, amazing people,” Trump said in his remarks.
The US president also recalled the reception he received during his visit to Beijing earlier this year.
“Tonight, we hope to show you the same honor,” Trump said.
During the dinner, Trump presented Xi with a bald eagle sculpture, describing the bird as a national symbol of the United States. The gift was created by an American artist and designed in collaboration with First Lady Melania Trump.
Trump said he hoped the sculpture would find “a wonderful place in Beijing.”
The state dinner formed part of Xi’s official state visit to the United States, which also included bilateral talks between the two leaders at the White House.