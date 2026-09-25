International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/trump-welcomes-xi-to-white-house-state-dinner-1124784789.html
Trump Welcomes Xi to White House State Dinner
Trump Welcomes Xi to White House State Dinner
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to a White House state dinner on Thursday, marking Xi’s first visit to Washington in more than a decade.
2026-09-25T02:44+0000
2026-09-25T04:47+0000
world
donald trump
us
melania trump
xi jinping
washington dc
dinner
talks
negotiations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/19/1124784900_0:0:977:551_1920x0_80_0_0_8bb7b2ebb2e24303c6c899d9a516b704.png
“Once again, to the White House, you are truly outstanding, amazing people,” Trump said in his remarks.The US president also recalled the reception he received during his visit to Beijing earlier this year.During the dinner, Trump presented Xi with a bald eagle sculpture, describing the bird as a national symbol of the United States. The gift was created by an American artist and designed in collaboration with First Lady Melania Trump.Trump said he hoped the sculpture would find “a wonderful place in Beijing.”The state dinner formed part of Xi’s official state visit to the United States, which also included bilateral talks between the two leaders at the White House.
washington dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/19/1124784900_54:0:919:649_1920x0_80_0_0_617efd71a4cd7210659ac7d80ed910fd.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us, melania trump, xi jinping, washington dc, dinner, talks, negotiations
donald trump, us, melania trump, xi jinping, washington dc, dinner, talks, negotiations

Trump Welcomes Xi to White House State Dinner

02:44 GMT 25.09.2026 (Updated: 04:47 GMT 25.09.2026)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump talks with China's President Xi Jinping during a State Dinner in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump talks with China's President Xi Jinping during a State Dinner in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to a White House state dinner on Thursday, marking Xi’s first visit to Washington in more than a decade.
“Once again, to the White House, you are truly outstanding, amazing people,” Trump said in his remarks.
The US president also recalled the reception he received during his visit to Beijing earlier this year.
“Tonight, we hope to show you the same honor,” Trump said.
During the dinner, Trump presented Xi with a bald eagle sculpture, describing the bird as a national symbol of the United States. The gift was created by an American artist and designed in collaboration with First Lady Melania Trump.
Trump said he hoped the sculpture would find “a wonderful place in Beijing.”
The state dinner formed part of Xi’s official state visit to the United States, which also included bilateral talks between the two leaders at the White House.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала