https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/united-russia-party-secures-349-seats-in-state-duma---cec-head-1124787141.html
United Russia Party Secures 349 Seats in State Duma - CEC Head
United Russia Party Secures 349 Seats in State Duma - CEC Head
Sputnik International
The United Russia party received 349 seats in the State Duma, Central Election Commission (CEC) chief Ella Pamfilova said on Friday.
2026-09-25T09:12+0000
2026-09-25T09:12+0000
2026-09-25T09:12+0000
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"United Russia received 349 mandates: 140 in the federal district and 209 in single‑member constituencies," Pamfilova said at a CEC meeting regarding the results of the elections. The Russian Communist Party received 37 seats, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia secured 22 seats, the New People Party gained 19 seats, A Just Russia party received 17 seats, and the Rodina Party received one seat, the CEC head added.
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United Russia Party Secures 349 Seats in State Duma - CEC Head
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Russia party received 349 seats in the State Duma, Central Election Commission (CEC) chief Ella Pamfilova said on Friday.
"United Russia received 349 mandates: 140 in the federal district and 209 in single‑member constituencies," Pamfilova said at a CEC meeting regarding the results of the elections.
The Russian Communist Party received 37 seats, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia secured 22 seats, the New People Party gained 19 seats, A Just Russia party received 17 seats, and the Rodina Party received one seat, the CEC head added.