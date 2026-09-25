https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/united-russia-party-secures-349-seats-in-state-duma---cec-head-1124787141.html

United Russia Party Secures 349 Seats in State Duma - CEC Head

United Russia Party Secures 349 Seats in State Duma - CEC Head

Sputnik International

The United Russia party received 349 seats in the State Duma, Central Election Commission (CEC) chief Ella Pamfilova said on Friday.

2026-09-25T09:12+0000

2026-09-25T09:12+0000

2026-09-25T09:12+0000

russia

ella pamfilova

russia

state duma

elections

parliamentary elections

russian elections

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117582655_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d5cf47d00c0e6750ead3e88da2ee7c9d.jpg

"United Russia received 349 mandates: 140 in the federal district and 209 in single‑member constituencies," Pamfilova said at a CEC meeting regarding the results of the elections. The Russian Communist Party received 37 seats, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia secured 22 seats, the New People Party gained 19 seats, A Just Russia party received 17 seats, and the Rodina Party received one seat, the CEC head added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/russian-elections-peaceful-and-well-organized-foreign-observer-1124782045.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ella pamfilova, russia, state duma, elections, parliamentary elections, russian elections