https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/war-was-imposed-on-iran-us-israeli-attacks-derailed-diplomacy--pezeshkian-1124785464.html
War Was Imposed on Iran, US-Israeli Attacks Derailed Diplomacy — Pezeshkian
War Was Imposed on Iran, US-Israeli Attacks Derailed Diplomacy — Pezeshkian
Sputnik International
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran did not choose war and remains prepared to defend itself if attacks continue, while arguing that Tehran had already reached an agreement with Washington before the conflict escalated.
2026-09-25T04:59+0000
2026-09-25T04:59+0000
2026-09-25T04:59+0000
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“We did not choose war. The war was imposed on us. We do not seek war,” Pezeshkian said during an interview with Fox News.He stressed that Iran had not initiated the fighting and would respond if military operations against the country continued.Pezeshkian also rejected the suggestion that Tehran had refused diplomacy, saying an agreement with the United States had already been reached and signed before the attacks.The Iranian president noted that the Strait of Hormuz had remained open before the US and Israel launched their attacks on Iran.He also addressed questions about Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, saying he had met with him for approximately seven hours about a month earlier and dismissing speculation about his health and ability to govern.Pezeshkian linked the Supreme Leader’s limited public appearances to the security environment created by the war and the killing of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.Throughout the interview, Pezeshkian maintained that Iran remains open to diplomacy but will not accept negotiations conducted under military pressure or demands for surrender.
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masoud pezeshkian, iran, tehran, strait of hormuz, war, war of aggression, war crimes, us hegemony, killings of civilians, "unprovoked attack"
masoud pezeshkian, iran, tehran, strait of hormuz, war, war of aggression, war crimes, us hegemony, killings of civilians, "unprovoked attack"
War Was Imposed on Iran, US-Israeli Attacks Derailed Diplomacy — Pezeshkian
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran did not choose war and remains prepared to defend itself if attacks continue, while arguing that Tehran had already reached an agreement with Washington before the conflict escalated.
“We did not choose war. The war was imposed on us. We do not seek war,” Pezeshkian said during an interview with Fox News.
He stressed that Iran had not initiated the fighting and would respond if military operations against the country continued.
“We do not seek war. … But if they wish to keep fighting with us, we will respond strongly, resolutely,” the Iranian president said.
Pezeshkian also rejected the suggestion that Tehran had refused diplomacy, saying an agreement with the United States had already been reached and signed before the attacks.
“That agreement was signed. And based on that, we are willing and still wish to move forward,” he emphasized.
The Iranian president noted that the Strait of Hormuz had remained open before the US and Israel launched their attacks on Iran.
“We had not closed the Strait of Hormuz. It was open. Without any legal justification or framework, they attacked us,” Pezeshkian said.
He also addressed questions about Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, saying he had met with him for approximately seven hours about a month earlier and dismissing speculation about his health and ability to govern.
Pezeshkian linked the Supreme Leader’s limited public appearances to the security environment created by the war and the killing of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
“This is a process that was created in our society, which is the lack of security that was created by the action of foreigners, by the action of aggressors,” he said.
Throughout the interview, Pezeshkian maintained that Iran remains open to diplomacy but will not accept negotiations conducted under military pressure or demands for surrender.