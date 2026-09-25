https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/war-was-imposed-on-iran-us-israeli-attacks-derailed-diplomacy--pezeshkian-1124785464.html

War Was Imposed on Iran, US-Israeli Attacks Derailed Diplomacy — Pezeshkian

War Was Imposed on Iran, US-Israeli Attacks Derailed Diplomacy — Pezeshkian

Sputnik International

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran did not choose war and remains prepared to defend itself if attacks continue, while arguing that Tehran had already reached an agreement with Washington before the conflict escalated.

2026-09-25T04:59+0000

2026-09-25T04:59+0000

2026-09-25T04:59+0000

us-israel war on iran

masoud pezeshkian

iran

tehran

strait of hormuz

war

war of aggression

war crimes

us hegemony

killings of civilians

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122260076_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_678022cc85a11be55482886a23fcd55f.jpg

“We did not choose war. The war was imposed on us. We do not seek war,” Pezeshkian said during an interview with Fox News.He stressed that Iran had not initiated the fighting and would respond if military operations against the country continued.Pezeshkian also rejected the suggestion that Tehran had refused diplomacy, saying an agreement with the United States had already been reached and signed before the attacks.The Iranian president noted that the Strait of Hormuz had remained open before the US and Israel launched their attacks on Iran.He also addressed questions about Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, saying he had met with him for approximately seven hours about a month earlier and dismissing speculation about his health and ability to govern.Pezeshkian linked the Supreme Leader’s limited public appearances to the security environment created by the war and the killing of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.Throughout the interview, Pezeshkian maintained that Iran remains open to diplomacy but will not accept negotiations conducted under military pressure or demands for surrender.

iran

tehran

strait of hormuz

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

masoud pezeshkian, iran, tehran, strait of hormuz, war, war of aggression, war crimes, us hegemony, killings of civilians, "unprovoked attack"