https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/iran-offers-7-day-hormuz-reopening-plan-to-us--araghchi-1124791961.html

Iran Offers 7-Day Hormuz Reopening Plan to US — Araghchi

Iran Offers 7-Day Hormuz Reopening Plan to US — Araghchi

Sputnik International

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran has sent Washington, through Qatar, a concrete seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and restart negotiations if the US fulfills agreed conditions.

2026-09-26T04:23+0000

2026-09-26T04:23+0000

2026-09-26T04:23+0000

us-israel war on iran

abbas araghchi

us

iran

us-iran relations

iran sanctions

talks

iran nuclear deal

nuclear deal

nuclear technology

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/0f/1124580218_0:3:2970:1673_1920x0_80_0_0_1d0ecad310da15d2798ad22aee228ee6.jpg

“If the necessary conditions are met, the strait can be reopened and normal maritime passage restored within seven days. The choice now rests with the United States,” the foreign minister stressed.Araghchi emphasized that the proposed steps for the US are “not new” but are already contained in the Memorandum of Understanding the US signed before violating it earlier this summer. Those measures could be implemented within several days, the strait could reopen on day six, and negotiations on a final agreement could begin on day seven.

iran

strait of hormuz

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

abbas araghchi, us, iran, us-iran relations, iran sanctions, talks, iran nuclear deal, nuclear deal, nuclear technology, us hegemony, war of aggression, negotiations, strait of hormuz