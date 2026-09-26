https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/iran-offers-7-day-hormuz-reopening-plan-to-us--araghchi-1124791961.html
Iran Offers 7-Day Hormuz Reopening Plan to US — Araghchi
Iran Offers 7-Day Hormuz Reopening Plan to US — Araghchi
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran has sent Washington, through Qatar, a concrete seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and restart negotiations if the US fulfills agreed conditions.
2026-09-26T04:23+0000
2026-09-26T04:23+0000
2026-09-26T04:23+0000
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“If the necessary conditions are met, the strait can be reopened and normal maritime passage restored within seven days. The choice now rests with the United States,” the foreign minister stressed.Araghchi emphasized that the proposed steps for the US are “not new” but are already contained in the Memorandum of Understanding the US signed before violating it earlier this summer. Those measures could be implemented within several days, the strait could reopen on day six, and negotiations on a final agreement could begin on day seven.
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abbas araghchi, us, iran, us-iran relations, iran sanctions, talks, iran nuclear deal, nuclear deal, nuclear technology, us hegemony, war of aggression, negotiations, strait of hormuz
abbas araghchi, us, iran, us-iran relations, iran sanctions, talks, iran nuclear deal, nuclear deal, nuclear technology, us hegemony, war of aggression, negotiations, strait of hormuz
Iran Offers 7-Day Hormuz Reopening Plan to US — Araghchi
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran has sent Washington, through Qatar, a concrete seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and restart negotiations if the US fulfills agreed conditions.
“If the necessary conditions are met, the strait can be reopened and normal maritime passage restored within seven days. The choice now rests with the United States,” the foreign minister stressed.
Araghchi emphasized that the proposed steps for the US are “not new” but are already contained in the Memorandum of Understanding the US signed before violating it earlier this summer. Those measures could be implemented within several days, the strait could reopen on day six, and negotiations on a final agreement could begin on day seven.
“Iran does not accept coercion, threat, or intimidation. And Iran will not surrender its sovereign rights under pressure,” he reiterated.