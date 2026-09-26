https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/lavrov-holds-press-conference-after-speech-at-81st-un-general-assembly-1124794494.html
Lavrov Holds Press Conference After Speech at 81st UN General Assembly
Lavrov Holds Press Conference After Speech at 81st UN General Assembly
Sputnik International
The 81st session of the UN General Assembly opened in New York on 8 September, with the high-level general debate scheduled for 22–26 September and 28 September.
2026-09-26T16:38+0000
2026-09-26T16:38+0000
2026-09-26T16:38+0000
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Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference after addressing the 81st annual UN General Assembly session earlier in the day.Sergey Lavrov took part in a series of diplomatic engagements during the UN General Assembly week, including a UN Security Council meeting focused on Ukraine on 23 September 2026.Lavrov held talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and bilateral discussions with foreign officials, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on the Ukraine settlement.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
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Lavrov holds press conference following his speech at the UNGA
Sputnik International
Lavrov holds press conference following his speech at the UNGA
2026-09-26T16:38+0000
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sergey lavrov, antonio guterres, ukraine, un general assembly, un security council (unsc), russia, видео
sergey lavrov, antonio guterres, ukraine, un general assembly, un security council (unsc), russia, видео
Lavrov Holds Press Conference After Speech at 81st UN General Assembly
The 81st session of the UN General Assembly opened in New York on 8 September, with the high-level general debate scheduled for 22–26 September and 28 September.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference after addressing the 81st annual UN General Assembly session earlier in the day.
Sergey Lavrov took part in a series of diplomatic engagements during the UN General Assembly week, including a UN Security Council meeting focused on Ukraine on 23 September 2026.
Lavrov held talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and bilateral discussions with foreign officials, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on the Ukraine settlement.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!