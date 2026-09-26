https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/lavrov-holds-press-conference-after-speech-at-81st-un-general-assembly-1124794494.html

Lavrov Holds Press Conference After Speech at 81st UN General Assembly

Lavrov Holds Press Conference After Speech at 81st UN General Assembly

Sputnik International

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly opened in New York on 8 September, with the high-level general debate scheduled for 22–26 September and 28 September.

2026-09-26T16:38+0000

2026-09-26T16:38+0000

2026-09-26T16:38+0000

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sergey lavrov

antonio guterres

ukraine

un general assembly

un security council (unsc)

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Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference after addressing the 81st annual UN General Assembly session earlier in the day.Sergey Lavrov took part in a series of diplomatic engagements during the UN General Assembly week, including a UN Security Council meeting focused on Ukraine on 23 September 2026.Lavrov held talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and bilateral discussions with foreign officials, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on the Ukraine settlement.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

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