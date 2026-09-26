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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/lavrov-moroccan-foreign-minister-discussed-russian-moroccan-relations---moscow-1124793410.html
Lavrov, Moroccan Foreign Minister Discussed Russian-Moroccan Relations - Moscow
Lavrov, Moroccan Foreign Minister Discussed Russian-Moroccan Relations - Moscow
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita discussed priorities for further strengthening the traditionally friendly Russian-Moroccan relations during a meeting in New York, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
2026-09-26T07:20+0000
2026-09-26T07:20+0000
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"During the conversation, the parties discussed priority tasks for further strengthening the traditionally friendly Russian-Moroccan relations. It was stressed that multifaceted cooperation is developing in accordance with the spirit and letter of the declaration on deepened strategic partnership of March 15, 2016," the ministry stated about the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. Furthermore, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining effective foreign policy coordination on pressing regional issues, including the resolution of the Western Sahara dispute and other conflicts through political and diplomatic means, based on international law and the UN Charter.
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Lavrov, Moroccan Foreign Minister Discussed Russian-Moroccan Relations - Moscow

07:20 GMT 26.09.2026
© МИД РФ / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco, during a meeting on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco, during a meeting on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita discussed priorities for further strengthening the traditionally friendly Russian-Moroccan relations during a meeting in New York, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"During the conversation, the parties discussed priority tasks for further strengthening the traditionally friendly Russian-Moroccan relations. It was stressed that multifaceted cooperation is developing in accordance with the spirit and letter of the declaration on deepened strategic partnership of March 15, 2016," the ministry stated about the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.
Furthermore, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining effective foreign policy coordination on pressing regional issues, including the resolution of the Western Sahara dispute and other conflicts through political and diplomatic means, based on international law and the UN Charter.
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