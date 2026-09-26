https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/lavrov-moroccan-foreign-minister-discussed-russian-moroccan-relations---moscow-1124793410.html

Lavrov, Moroccan Foreign Minister Discussed Russian-Moroccan Relations - Moscow

Lavrov, Moroccan Foreign Minister Discussed Russian-Moroccan Relations - Moscow

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita discussed priorities for further strengthening the traditionally friendly Russian-Moroccan relations during a meeting in New York, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

2026-09-26T07:20+0000

2026-09-26T07:20+0000

2026-09-26T07:20+0000

world

morocco

sergey lavrov

russia

russian foreign ministry

un general assembly

nasser bourita

new york

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"During the conversation, the parties discussed priority tasks for further strengthening the traditionally friendly Russian-Moroccan relations. It was stressed that multifaceted cooperation is developing in accordance with the spirit and letter of the declaration on deepened strategic partnership of March 15, 2016," the ministry stated about the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. Furthermore, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining effective foreign policy coordination on pressing regional issues, including the resolution of the Western Sahara dispute and other conflicts through political and diplomatic means, based on international law and the UN Charter.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221012/russia-morocco-to-sign-agreement-on-cooperation-on-nuclear-energy-for-peaceful-purposes-1101780076.html

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morocco, sergey lavrov, russia, russian foreign ministry, un general assembly, nasser bourita, new york