https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/lavrov-speaks-at-81st-un-general-assembly-1124794605.html

Lavrov Speaks at 81st UN General Assembly

Lavrov Speaks at 81st UN General Assembly

Sputnik International

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly officially opened in New York on September 8. The high-level general debate is scheduled for September 22–26 and September 28.

2026-09-26T15:54+0000

2026-09-26T15:54+0000

2026-09-26T15:54+0000

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Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers his speech at the 81st annual UN General Assembly session.Sergey Lavrov took part in a series of diplomatic engagements during the UN General Assembly week, including a UN Security Council meeting focused on Ukraine on 23 September 2026.Lavrov also met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, presenting a report titled “Heirs of Goebbels: Falsification of Events in Bucha and Bloody Staged Performances of the Kiev Regime” and calling for the UN Secretariat to conduct a separate examination of the facts.On the sidelines of the General Assembly, Lavrov held bilateral meetings with foreign officials, including talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on issues related to a Ukrainian settlement, as well as discussions with representatives of other countries.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

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