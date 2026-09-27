https://sputnikglobe.com/20260927/major-us-broadcasters-to-resume-coverage-of-trump-events---reports-1124800287.html
Major US Broadcasters to Resume Coverage of Trump Events - Reports
Major US Broadcasters to Resume Coverage of Trump Events - Reports
Sputnik International
Major US broadcasters will resume coverage of events featuring US President Donald Trump, The New York Times reported citing sources.
2026-09-27T03:57+0000
2026-09-27T03:57+0000
2026-09-27T04:54+0000
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After Trump decided to bar CNN and MSNBC from the White House, a number of broadcasters, including Fox News (a network generally supportive of him), as well as ABC, CBS, and NBC, accused the administration of violating the First Amendment regarding freedom of speech and announced they would refuse to cover events featuring Trump. The networks then suspended the operations of the television pool. According to a preliminary plan, four networks (ABC, CBS, Fox News, and NBC) will resume fulfilling pool duties. When the rotation reaches CNN, which Trump has boycotted, the media outlets will decide whether to provide a substitute camera crew.
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Major US Broadcasters to Resume Coverage of Trump Events - Reports
03:57 GMT 27.09.2026 (Updated: 04:54 GMT 27.09.2026)
Major US broadcasters will resume coverage of events featuring US President Donald Trump, The New York Times reported citing sources.
After Trump decided to bar CNN and MSNBC from the White House, a number of broadcasters, including Fox News (a network generally supportive of him), as well as ABC, CBS, and NBC, accused the administration of violating the First Amendment regarding freedom of speech and announced they would refuse to cover events featuring Trump. The networks then suspended the operations of the television pool.
According to a preliminary plan, four networks (ABC, CBS, Fox News, and NBC) will resume fulfilling pool duties. When the rotation reaches CNN, which Trump has boycotted, the media outlets will decide whether to provide a substitute camera crew.