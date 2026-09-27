https://sputnikglobe.com/20260927/turkish-foreign-minister-says-no-deadline-for-talks-on-resell-of-s-400s-to-other-states-1124800391.html
Turkish Foreign Minister Says No Deadline for Talks on Resell of S-400s to Other States
Turkish Foreign Minister Says No Deadline for Talks on Resell of S-400s to Other States
Sputnik International
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday said there is no specific deadline for discussions on the possible transfer of Russian S-400 air defense systems to a third country.
2026-09-27T03:14+0000
2026-09-27T03:14+0000
2026-09-27T04:55+0000
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"We cannot know that [the timeline] at this point. When the discussions are completed, the public will be informed," Fidan told Turkish journalist Bahar Feyzan, when asked whether the discussions could be completed by the end of the year. The Turkish foreign minister added that the discussions with all sides on this issue are ongoing. Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia would consider any request on the S-400 transfer from Turkey only to a country that will have friendly relations with Moscow.
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hakan fidan, sergey lavrov, russia, turkiye, s-400
Turkish Foreign Minister Says No Deadline for Talks on Resell of S-400s to Other States
03:14 GMT 27.09.2026 (Updated: 04:55 GMT 27.09.2026)
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday said there is no specific deadline for discussions on the possible transfer of Russian S-400 air defense systems to a third country.
"We cannot know that [the timeline] at this point. When the discussions are completed, the public will be informed," Fidan told Turkish journalist Bahar Feyzan, when asked whether the discussions could be completed by the end of the year.
The Turkish foreign minister added that the discussions with all sides on this issue are ongoing.
Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia would consider any request on the S-400 transfer from Turkey only to a country that will have friendly relations with Moscow.