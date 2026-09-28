https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/reactor-of-7th-unit-of-tianwan-npp-launched-in-china---russias-rosatom-1124804778.html

Reactor of 7th Unit of Tianwan NPP Launched in China - Russia's Rosatom

Reactor of 7th Unit of Tianwan NPP Launched in China - Russia's Rosatom

Sputnik International

The reactor of the seventh unit of the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant, which was built with Russia’s participation, was launched in China, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Monday.

2026-09-28T14:58+0000

2026-09-28T14:58+0000

2026-09-28T14:58+0000

world

china

russia

rosatom

tianwan nuclear power plant

reactor

nuclear reactor

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0a/1119327504_0:92:3315:1957_1920x0_80_0_0_5abb73a82d5e5400f9fe17cd045581a8.jpg

"The reactor of Unit 7 of the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant has been brought to the minimum controlled power level," Rosatom said in a statement.Construction of Units 7 and 8 began just over five years ago. Specialists will now carry out a series of tests and gradually increase the reactor’s power before connecting the new unit to the electricity grid.The Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant is the largest economic cooperation project between Russia and China.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20180930/china-tianwan-reactor-russia-1068469655.html

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, russia, rosatom, tianwan nuclear power plant, reactor, nuclear reactor