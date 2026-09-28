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Reactor of 7th Unit of Tianwan NPP Launched in China - Russia's Rosatom
Reactor of 7th Unit of Tianwan NPP Launched in China - Russia's Rosatom
Sputnik International
The reactor of the seventh unit of the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant, which was built with Russia’s participation, was launched in China, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Monday.
2026-09-28T14:58+0000
2026-09-28T14:58+0000
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"The reactor of Unit 7 of the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant has been brought to the minimum controlled power level," Rosatom said in a statement.Construction of Units 7 and 8 began just over five years ago. Specialists will now carry out a series of tests and gradually increase the reactor’s power before connecting the new unit to the electricity grid.The Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant is the largest economic cooperation project between Russia and China.
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Reactor of 7th Unit of Tianwan NPP Launched in China - Russia's Rosatom

14:58 GMT 28.09.2026
© Sputnik / Russian nuclear corporation RosatomIn this handout September 6, 2019 file photo released by the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom, a general view shows the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant, in Lianyungang, China.
In this handout September 6, 2019 file photo released by the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom, a general view shows the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant, in Lianyungang, China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2026
© Sputnik / Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The reactor of the seventh unit of the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant, which was built with Russia’s participation, was launched in China, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Monday.
"The reactor of Unit 7 of the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant has been brought to the minimum controlled power level," Rosatom said in a statement.
Construction of Units 7 and 8 began just over five years ago. Specialists will now carry out a series of tests and gradually increase the reactor’s power before connecting the new unit to the electricity grid.
The Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant is the largest economic cooperation project between Russia and China.
Construction of Tianwan NPP in China. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2018
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China Launches Reactor of Tianwan NPP Built With Russia's Help – Rosatom
30 September 2018, 15:38 GMT
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