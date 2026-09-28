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Reactor of 7th Unit of Tianwan NPP Launched in China - Russia's Rosatom
Reactor of 7th Unit of Tianwan NPP Launched in China - Russia's Rosatom
Sputnik International
The reactor of the seventh unit of the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant, which was built with Russia’s participation, was launched in China, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Monday.
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"The reactor of Unit 7 of the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant has been brought to the minimum controlled power level," Rosatom said in a statement.Construction of Units 7 and 8 began just over five years ago. Specialists will now carry out a series of tests and gradually increase the reactor’s power before connecting the new unit to the electricity grid.The Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant is the largest economic cooperation project between Russia and China.
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Reactor of 7th Unit of Tianwan NPP Launched in China - Russia's Rosatom
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The reactor of the seventh unit of the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant, which was built with Russia’s participation, was launched in China, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Monday.
"The reactor of Unit 7 of the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant has been brought to the minimum controlled power level," Rosatom said in a statement.
Construction of Units 7 and 8 began just over five years ago. Specialists will now carry out a series of tests and gradually increase the reactor’s power before connecting the new unit to the electricity grid.
The Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant is the largest economic cooperation project between Russia and China.
30 September 2018, 15:38 GMT