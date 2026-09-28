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Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic Announces His Resignation
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic Announces His Resignation
Sputnik International
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Sunday said that he had signed a document resigning from the presidency.
2026-09-28T03:13+0000
2026-09-28T03:13+0000
2026-09-28T04:34+0000
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His supporters gathered outside the presidential administration to express their support. Vucic came out and briefly addressed the crowd, thanking them for their support during his victories in the 2017 and 2022 presidential elections, before returning inside. "Under Article 116, Paragraph 5 of the Constitution of the Republic of Serbia, I hereby resign as president of the republic," Vucic said before signing the document. He said he would hand over powers on Monday to parliament speaker Ana Brnabic, who would serve as acting president, and that presidential elections must be held in the country by the end of December.
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aleksandar vucic, serbia, ana brnabic
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic Announces His Resignation
03:13 GMT 28.09.2026 (Updated: 04:34 GMT 28.09.2026)
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Sunday said that he had signed a document resigning from the presidency.
His supporters gathered outside the presidential administration to express their support. Vucic came out and briefly addressed the crowd, thanking them for their support during his victories in the 2017 and 2022 presidential elections, before returning inside.
"Under Article 116, Paragraph 5 of the Constitution of the Republic of Serbia, I hereby resign as president of the republic," Vucic said before signing the document.
He said he would hand over powers on Monday to parliament speaker Ana Brnabic, who would serve as acting president, and that presidential elections must be held in the country by the end of December.