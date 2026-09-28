https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/the-valdai-international-discussion-club-opens-its-annual-meeting-1124802916.html

The Valdai International Discussion Club Opens Its Annual Meeting

The Valdai International Discussion Club Opens Its Annual Meeting

Sputnik International

The Valdai International Discussion Club is opening its 23rd Annual Meeting on Monday, September 28.

2026-09-28T06:44+0000

2026-09-28T06:44+0000

2026-09-28T06:44+0000

russia

valdai

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/105837/64/1058376461_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d0e638cbcf7a6384abb6be9646d3e20f.jpg

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Valdai in the Moscow region where the Valdai International Discussion Club begins its annual session. This year, the club is presenting a new report - "No Panic: The State and Responsibility for the Future".The first day's programme also includes a session titled "An Open World and Mutual Understanding of Peoples — a Utopia Left in the Past?"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to address the club on September, 29.The conference will run until October 1 and bring together participants from 40 countries. At the centre of discussions are changes in international relations, global security, economic ties and the impact of new technologies.Follow our live broadcast for more!

valdai

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

The 23rd Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club Sputnik International The 23rd Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club 2026-09-28T06:44+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

valdai, видео