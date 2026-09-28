https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/the-valdai-international-discussion-club-opens-its-annual-meeting-1124802916.html
The Valdai International Discussion Club Opens Its Annual Meeting
The Valdai International Discussion Club Opens Its Annual Meeting
Sputnik International
The Valdai International Discussion Club is opening its 23rd Annual Meeting on Monday, September 28.
2026-09-28T06:44+0000
2026-09-28T06:44+0000
2026-09-28T06:44+0000
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Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Valdai in the Moscow region where the Valdai International Discussion Club begins its annual session. This year, the club is presenting a new report - "No Panic: The State and Responsibility for the Future".The first day's programme also includes a session titled "An Open World and Mutual Understanding of Peoples — a Utopia Left in the Past?"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to address the club on September, 29.The conference will run until October 1 and bring together participants from 40 countries. At the centre of discussions are changes in international relations, global security, economic ties and the impact of new technologies.Follow our live broadcast for more!
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The 23rd Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club
Sputnik International
The 23rd Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club
2026-09-28T06:44+0000
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The Valdai International Discussion Club Opens Its Annual Meeting
The Valdai International Discussion Club is opening its 23rd Annual Meeting on Monday, September 28.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Valdai in the Moscow region where the Valdai International Discussion Club begins its annual session.
This year, the club is presenting a new report - "No Panic: The State and Responsibility for the Future".
The first day's programme also includes a session titled "An Open World and Mutual Understanding of Peoples — a Utopia Left in the Past?"
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to address the club on September, 29.
The conference will run until October 1 and bring together participants from 40 countries. At the centre of discussions are changes in international relations, global security, economic ties and the impact of new technologies.
Follow our live broadcast for more!