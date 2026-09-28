https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/ukraine-sends-battle-hardened-foreign-commanders-to-chernobyl-1124804672.html
Ukraine Sends Battle-Hardened Foreign Commanders to Chernobyl
Ukraine Sends Battle-Hardened Foreign Commanders to Chernobyl
Sputnik International
Ukraine has sent foreigners with combat experience to the area around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Sergey Lebedev, underground coordinator in the city of Nikolayev, told Sputnik.
2026-09-28T14:55+0000
2026-09-28T14:55+0000
2026-09-28T14:55+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
sergei lebedev
ukraine
nikolayev
russia
chernobyl
chernobyl nuclear power plant
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/09/1093723540_0:33:1747:1016_1920x0_80_0_0_46b7f06f7f0aac35cd7b581e8b0410db.jpg
"Among the commanders deployed to the Chernobyl NPP, there are often foreigners who already have combat experience against the Russian army in Donbass and near Kharkov," he said.Last week, he said that Ukraine may be preparing a major military provocation in the Chernobyl area. One of the goals is to draw Poland into the conflict. In mid-September, Russian security structures reported that the Kiev regime was bringing ammunition to the area around the plant and deploying troops there. Local residents' social media posts indirectly confirm this information. At least 10,000 Ukrainian servicemen might be involved, Lebedev said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/watch-ukrainian-soldiers-forced-to-work-in-chernobyl-radioactive-zone-prisoner-reveals-1120602491.html
ukraine
nikolayev
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/09/1093723540_174:0:1573:1049_1920x0_80_0_0_c0813068ed432033ff910dbb8db4c637.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sergei lebedev, ukraine, nikolayev, russia, chernobyl, chernobyl nuclear power plant
sergei lebedev, ukraine, nikolayev, russia, chernobyl, chernobyl nuclear power plant
Ukraine Sends Battle-Hardened Foreign Commanders to Chernobyl
Ukraine has sent foreigners with combat experience to the area around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Sergey Lebedev, underground coordinator in the city of Nikolayev, told Sputnik.
"Among the commanders deployed to the Chernobyl NPP, there are often foreigners who already have combat experience against the Russian army in Donbass and near Kharkov," he said.
Last week, he said that Ukraine may be preparing a major military provocation in the Chernobyl area. One of the goals is to draw Poland into the conflict.
In mid-September, Russian security structures reported that the Kiev regime was bringing ammunition to the area around the plant and deploying troops there. Local residents' social media posts indirectly confirm this information. At least 10,000 Ukrainian servicemen might be involved, Lebedev said.
19 October 2024, 15:56 GMT