https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/ukraine-sends-battle-hardened-foreign-commanders-to-chernobyl-1124804672.html

Ukraine Sends Battle-Hardened Foreign Commanders to Chernobyl

Ukraine Sends Battle-Hardened Foreign Commanders to Chernobyl

Sputnik International

Ukraine has sent foreigners with combat experience to the area around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Sergey Lebedev, underground coordinator in the city of Nikolayev, told Sputnik.

2026-09-28T14:55+0000

2026-09-28T14:55+0000

2026-09-28T14:55+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

sergei lebedev

ukraine

nikolayev

russia

chernobyl

chernobyl nuclear power plant

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"Among the commanders deployed to the Chernobyl NPP, there are often foreigners who already have combat experience against the Russian army in Donbass and near Kharkov," he said.Last week, he said that Ukraine may be preparing a major military provocation in the Chernobyl area. One of the goals is to draw Poland into the conflict. In mid-September, Russian security structures reported that the Kiev regime was bringing ammunition to the area around the plant and deploying troops there. Local residents' social media posts indirectly confirm this information. At least 10,000 Ukrainian servicemen might be involved, Lebedev said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/watch-ukrainian-soldiers-forced-to-work-in-chernobyl-radioactive-zone-prisoner-reveals-1120602491.html

ukraine

nikolayev

russia

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sergei lebedev, ukraine, nikolayev, russia, chernobyl, chernobyl nuclear power plant