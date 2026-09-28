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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/ukraine-sends-battle-hardened-foreign-commanders-to-chernobyl-1124804672.html
Ukraine Sends Battle-Hardened Foreign Commanders to Chernobyl
Ukraine Sends Battle-Hardened Foreign Commanders to Chernobyl
Sputnik International
Ukraine has sent foreigners with combat experience to the area around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Sergey Lebedev, underground coordinator in the city of Nikolayev, told Sputnik.
2026-09-28T14:55+0000
2026-09-28T14:55+0000
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"Among the commanders deployed to the Chernobyl NPP, there are often foreigners who already have combat experience against the Russian army in Donbass and near Kharkov," he said.Last week, he said that Ukraine may be preparing a major military provocation in the Chernobyl area. One of the goals is to draw Poland into the conflict. In mid-September, Russian security structures reported that the Kiev regime was bringing ammunition to the area around the plant and deploying troops there. Local residents' social media posts indirectly confirm this information. At least 10,000 Ukrainian servicemen might be involved, Lebedev said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/watch-ukrainian-soldiers-forced-to-work-in-chernobyl-radioactive-zone-prisoner-reveals-1120602491.html
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Ukraine Sends Battle-Hardened Foreign Commanders to Chernobyl

14:55 GMT 28.09.2026
© Министерство обороны РФ / Go to the mediabankSituation at the Chernobyl NPP, 26 February 2022.
Situation at the Chernobyl NPP, 26 February 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2026
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Ukraine has sent foreigners with combat experience to the area around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Sergey Lebedev, underground coordinator in the city of Nikolayev, told Sputnik.
"Among the commanders deployed to the Chernobyl NPP, there are often foreigners who already have combat experience against the Russian army in Donbass and near Kharkov," he said.
Last week, he said that Ukraine may be preparing a major military provocation in the Chernobyl area. One of the goals is to draw Poland into the conflict.

In mid-September, Russian security structures reported that the Kiev regime was bringing ammunition to the area around the plant and deploying troops there. Local residents' social media posts indirectly confirm this information. At least 10,000 Ukrainian servicemen might be involved, Lebedev said.
Ukrainian Soldiers Forced to Work in Chernobyl Radioactive Zone, Prisoner Reveals - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Watch: Ukrainian Soldiers Forced to Work in Chernobyl Radioactive Zone, Prisoner Reveals
19 October 2024, 15:56 GMT
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