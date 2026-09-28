https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/wsj-claims-egypt-warned-israeli-authorities-three-times-before-2023-hamas-attack-1124802640.html

WSJ Claims Egypt Warned Israeli Authorities Three Times Before 2023 Hamas Attack

WSJ Claims Egypt Warned Israeli Authorities Three Times Before 2023 Hamas Attack

Sputnik International

The Wall Street Journal claims citing Egyptian officials that Egypt had warned Israeli authorities three times about the impending attack by the Palestinian movement Hamas, which took place on October 7, 2023.

2026-09-28T03:56+0000

2026-09-28T03:56+0000

2026-09-28T04:36+0000

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benjamin netanyahu

abbas kamel

egypt

israel

hamas

the wall street journal

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military & intelligence

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It was early October 2023, and two warnings from Egypt regarding signs of an impending attack from Gaza had been ignored by Israel, the publication said. Abbas Kamel, then head of Egypt's General Intelligence Service, called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to convey a third warning, the newspaper said citing Egyptian government officials. As the newspaper notes, Kamel's call was just one of many warnings about the attack that Netanyahu and other Israeli officials received prior to the event. According to the publication's sources, including officials, the Israeli prime minister also received such information from the UAE, though he remained unconvinced. In early September, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz published an investigative report claiming that the UAE president had warned the Israeli prime minister about the hostile plans of the Palestinian movement Hamas a week and a half before the October 7, 2023 attack. According to the investigation, Netanyahu did not share the warning with either the then-Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Herzi Halevi, or the heads of the security services following the conversation. Later, Netanyahu instructed his lawyers to file a defamation lawsuit against the publication over the report. The article coincided with the upcoming release of a book by Israeli journalists Shlomi Eldar and Ruth Yuval titled "Hostages: 843 Days of Abandonment." The authors state that their investigation is based on accounts from dozens of sources in Israel and abroad. The investigation sparked a major public outcry within Israel, prompting opposition leaders to once again accuse the government of negligence and call for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the tragic events of October 7, 2023.

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benjamin netanyahu, abbas kamel, egypt, israel, hamas, the wall street journal, uae, military & intelligence, intelligence, middle east