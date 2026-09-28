https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/zelensky-told-trump-kiev-ready-to-scale-back-attacks-on-russian-refineries-1124802520.html

Zelensky Told Trump Kiev Ready to Scale Back Attacks on Russian Refineries

Zelensky Told Trump Kiev Ready to Scale Back Attacks on Russian Refineries

Sputnik International

In a conversation with US President Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the readiness of reducing the intensity of strikes on Russian oil refineries.

2026-09-28T03:35+0000

2026-09-28T03:35+0000

2026-09-28T04:35+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

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russia

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"And I spoke to President Zelensky. I said, 'You've got to take it easy on the refineries,'" Trump said in an interview with Fox News. When asked what Zelensky’s response was, the US president replied: "He said, 'Well, we'll probably do that.'" Trump previously said that the conflict in Ukraine was driving up diesel fuel prices in the United States. As early as September 14, he claimed that Kiev had agreed not to strike Russian energy facilities. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously said that repairs to oil refineries in Russia were proceeding quite rapidly. He also noted that Russia's response to the Ukrainian attacks "proved quite significant for those who opened Pandora's box." According to the Russian leader, Kiev provoked the retaliatory measures by launching strikes on civilian targets within Russia. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that Russia did not strike civilian targets in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the Russian armed forces struck only military and military-related facilities.

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volodymyr zelensky, donald trump, russia, ukraine