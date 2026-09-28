https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/zelensky-told-trump-kiev-ready-to-scale-back-attacks-on-russian-refineries-1124802520.html
Zelensky Told Trump Kiev Ready to Scale Back Attacks on Russian Refineries
Zelensky Told Trump Kiev Ready to Scale Back Attacks on Russian Refineries
Sputnik International
In a conversation with US President Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the readiness of reducing the intensity of strikes on Russian oil refineries.
2026-09-28T03:35+0000
2026-09-28T03:35+0000
2026-09-28T04:35+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
donald trump
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/12/1122982207_0:0:2868:1614_1920x0_80_0_0_a3df3201c81fe4a1cbb99e7234fa8798.jpg
"And I spoke to President Zelensky. I said, 'You've got to take it easy on the refineries,'" Trump said in an interview with Fox News. When asked what Zelensky’s response was, the US president replied: "He said, 'Well, we'll probably do that.'" Trump previously said that the conflict in Ukraine was driving up diesel fuel prices in the United States. As early as September 14, he claimed that Kiev had agreed not to strike Russian energy facilities. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously said that repairs to oil refineries in Russia were proceeding quite rapidly. He also noted that Russia's response to the Ukrainian attacks "proved quite significant for those who opened Pandora's box." According to the Russian leader, Kiev provoked the retaliatory measures by launching strikes on civilian targets within Russia. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that Russia did not strike civilian targets in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the Russian armed forces struck only military and military-related facilities.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/12/1122982207_43:0:2774:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_593bcdb882b2566bdd0e7cbf1dc188a8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
volodymyr zelensky, donald trump, russia, ukraine
volodymyr zelensky, donald trump, russia, ukraine
Zelensky Told Trump Kiev Ready to Scale Back Attacks on Russian Refineries
03:35 GMT 28.09.2026 (Updated: 04:35 GMT 28.09.2026)
In a conversation with US President Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the readiness of reducing the intensity of strikes on Russian oil refineries.
"And I spoke to President Zelensky. I said, 'You've got to take it easy on the refineries,'" Trump said in an interview with Fox News.
When asked what Zelensky’s response was, the US president replied: "He said, 'Well, we'll probably do that.'"
Trump previously said that the conflict in Ukraine was driving up diesel fuel prices in the United States. As early as September 14, he claimed that Kiev had agreed not to strike Russian energy facilities.
Russian President Vladimir Putin previously said that repairs to oil refineries in Russia were proceeding quite rapidly. He also noted that Russia's response to the Ukrainian attacks "proved quite significant for those who opened Pandora's box." According to the Russian leader, Kiev provoked the retaliatory measures by launching strikes on civilian targets within Russia.
Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that Russia did not strike civilian targets in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the Russian armed forces struck only military and military-related facilities.