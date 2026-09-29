https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/iran-intermediaries-discuss-ways-to-resolve-middle-east-conflict---foreign-minister-1124805549.html
Iran, Intermediaries Discuss Ways to Resolve Middle East Conflict - Foreign Minister
Iran, Intermediaries Discuss Ways to Resolve Middle East Conflict - Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Iranian authorities have discussed with Qatari intermediaries ways to meet Tehran's conditions for resolving the conflict in the Middle East, and the country expects a response from Washington regarding these conditions soon, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
2026-09-29T03:16+0000
2026-09-29T03:16+0000
2026-09-29T04:26+0000
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Reuters previously reported citing officials from both nations that US and Iranian representatives had held separate discussions on Monday with intermediary countries regarding ways to end the Middle East conflict. "We discussed with Qatari intermediaries ways to fulfill Iran's conditions. The US response will be conveyed to Tehran via the Qatari intermediaries — expected as early as tomorrow," the Iranian broadcaster Press TV quoted Araghchi as saying. Araghchi emphasized that Tehran had proposed a "solution in the event that the US is interested in a deal" to resolve the regional crisis. Tehran earlier presented the US side with a seven-day plan to open the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the lifting of the maritime blockade and oil export restrictions. However, US President Donald Trump rejected the proposal. Nevertheless, the Iranian foreign minister noted overnight into Sunday that Iran was awaiting a final response from the intermediaries, even despite Trump's statement. In mid-June, the US and Iran signed a memorandum aimed at initiating the process of concluding a peace agreement. However, three weeks later, a new round of escalation began: Washington accused Tehran of firing upon commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, after which the two sides resumed exchanging strikes. At present, the free passage of vessels through the strait is virtually ground to a halt.
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Iran, Intermediaries Discuss Ways to Resolve Middle East Conflict - Foreign Minister
03:16 GMT 29.09.2026 (Updated: 04:26 GMT 29.09.2026)
Iranian authorities have discussed with Qatari intermediaries ways to meet Tehran's conditions for resolving the conflict in the Middle East, and the country expects a response from Washington regarding these conditions soon, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
Reuters previously reported citing officials from both nations that US and Iranian representatives had held separate discussions on Monday with intermediary countries regarding ways to end the Middle East conflict.
"We discussed with Qatari intermediaries ways to fulfill Iran's conditions. The US response will be conveyed to Tehran via the Qatari intermediaries — expected as early as tomorrow," the Iranian broadcaster Press TV quoted Araghchi as saying.
Araghchi emphasized that Tehran had proposed a "solution in the event that the US is interested in a deal" to resolve the regional crisis.
Tehran earlier presented the US side with a seven-day plan to open the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the lifting of the maritime blockade and oil export restrictions. However, US President Donald Trump rejected the proposal. Nevertheless, the Iranian foreign minister noted overnight into Sunday that Iran was awaiting a final response from the intermediaries, even despite Trump's statement.
In mid-June, the US and Iran signed a memorandum aimed at initiating the process of concluding a peace agreement. However, three weeks later, a new round of escalation began: Washington accused Tehran of firing upon commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, after which the two sides resumed exchanging strikes. At present, the free passage of vessels through the strait is virtually ground to a halt.