https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/lavrov-holds-press-conference-at-23rd-session-of-valdai-international-discussion-club-1124807202.html

Lavrov Holds Press-Conference At 23rd Session of Valdai International Discussion Club

Lavrov Holds Press-Conference At 23rd Session of Valdai International Discussion Club

Sputnik International

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow Region, Russia, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a press-conference at the 23rd session... 29.09.2026, Sputnik International

2026-09-29T10:21+0000

2026-09-29T10:21+0000

2026-09-29T10:21+0000

russia

sergey lavrov

moscow region

russia

valdai discussion club

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From September 28 to October 1, 2026, the XXIII Annual Meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club is being held in the Moscow Region on the topic "Responsibility for the Future: The Limits of the Possible or Possibilities Without Limit?"Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!

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