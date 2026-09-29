https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/lavrov-holds-press-conference-at-23rd-session-of-valdai-international-discussion-club-1124807202.html
Lavrov Holds Press-Conference At 23rd Session of Valdai International Discussion Club
Lavrov Holds Press-Conference At 23rd Session of Valdai International Discussion Club
Sputnik International
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow Region, Russia, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a press-conference at the 23rd session... 29.09.2026, Sputnik International
2026-09-29T10:21+0000
2026-09-29T10:21+0000
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From September 28 to October 1, 2026, the XXIII Annual Meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club is being held in the Moscow Region on the topic "Responsibility for the Future: The Limits of the Possible or Possibilities Without Limit?"Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!
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Lavrov Holds Press-Conference At 23rd Session of Valdai International Discussion Club
Sputnik International
Lavrov Holds Press-Conference At 23rd Session of Valdai International Discussion Club
2026-09-29T10:21+0000
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sergey lavrov, moscow region, russia, valdai discussion club, видео
Lavrov Holds Press-Conference At 23rd Session of Valdai International Discussion Club
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow Region, Russia, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a press-conference at the 23rd session Valdai International Discussion Club.
From September 28 to October 1, 2026, the XXIII Annual Meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club is being held in the Moscow Region on the topic "Responsibility for the Future: The Limits of the Possible or Possibilities Without Limit?"
Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!