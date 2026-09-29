https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/netanyahus-office-confirms-israeli-prime-minister-visited-uae-on-sunday-to-enhance-ties-1124805772.html

Netanyahu’s Office Confirms Israeli Prime Minister Visited UAE on Sunday to Enhance Ties

Netanyahu’s Office Confirms Israeli Prime Minister Visited UAE on Sunday to Enhance Ties

Sputnik International

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed his visit to the UAE on Sunday, noting that it focused on strengthening relations between the two countries and addressing regional issues.

2026-09-29T03:38+0000

2026-09-29T03:38+0000

2026-09-29T04:28+0000

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The Emirati news agency WAM previously reported that Netanyahu had visited the UAE on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations with the Emirati president. "The visit focused on strengthening relations between the two countries and on regional challenges," the prime minister's office said on X. According to the statement, the prime minister was accompanied by his wife, Sara, as well as the head of Israel's National Security Council, Shmuel Ben-Ezra; the director of the Mossad intelligence agency, Roman Hoffman; Military Secretary Guy Markizeno; and foreign policy advisor Ophir Falk.

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