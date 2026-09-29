https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/us-working-with-venezuelan-assembly-to-hold-presidential-elections-soon---rubio-1124805671.html
US Working With Venezuelan Assembly to Hold Presidential Elections Soon - Rubio
US Working With Venezuelan Assembly to Hold Presidential Elections Soon - Rubio
Sputnik International
The United States is working with Venezuelan lawmakers to create the conditions for holding presidential elections in the republic as soon as possible, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated.
2026-09-29T03:57+0000
2026-09-29T03:57+0000
2026-09-29T04:27+0000
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"We're working very hard with the 2015 National Assembly to put in place the conditions necessary to have free and fair elections as soon as possible," Rubio said in an interview with Fox News. On January 3, the United States launched a massive strike against Venezuela. The country's president, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores, were seized and taken to New York. According to US authorities, they were allegedly involved in "narco-terrorism." Delcy Rodriguez, who previously served as the country's vice president, became the interim president of Venezuela.
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us, marco rubio, venezuela, nicolas maduro, presidential election
US Working With Venezuelan Assembly to Hold Presidential Elections Soon - Rubio
03:57 GMT 29.09.2026 (Updated: 04:27 GMT 29.09.2026)
The United States is working with Venezuelan lawmakers to create the conditions for holding presidential elections in the republic as soon as possible, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated.
"We're working very hard with the 2015 National Assembly to put in place the conditions necessary to have free and fair elections as soon as possible," Rubio said in an interview with Fox News.
On January 3, the United States launched a massive strike against Venezuela. The country's president, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores, were seized and taken to New York. According to US authorities, they were allegedly involved in "narco-terrorism." Delcy Rodriguez, who previously served as the country's vice president, became the interim president of Venezuela.