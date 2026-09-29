https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/uzbekistan-afghanistan-pakistan-railway-what-is-known-about-the-project-1124810304.html
Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway: What Is Known About the Project
Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway: What Is Known About the Project
Sputnik International
Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to strengthen economic cooperation and move from agreements to practical projects. The understanding was reached during a... 29.09.2026, Sputnik International
2026-09-29T18:36+0000
2026-09-29T18:36+0000
2026-09-29T18:36+0000
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The key topic was the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway.The essence of the projectThis is a planned transborder railway intended to connect Central Asia with South Asia through Afghanistan.Route: Termez (Uzbekistan) — Hairatan (Afghanistan) — Peshawar (Pakistan) and the ports of Karachi and Gwadar.Length of the new section: About 650 km across Afghan territory.Current stateThere is no through service yet. Only individual sections exist (Hairatan-Mazar-i-Sharif, Khaf-Herat), but they do not form a single corridor linking all three countries.Stage of implementationThe project is at its earliest stage. A feasibility study is being developed and preparations for field surveys are underway — completion is expected by the end of 2026. The cost has grown from $4.6 billion to more than $7 billion. Construction may begin in the second half of 2027; once it starts, implementation will take at least five years.Main challengesThe situation in Afghanistan remains a key factor for the project. Sanctions and current Pakistan-Afghanistan relations add uncertainty, and questions remain regarding financing and the safe construction and operation of the railway.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/pakistan-uzbekistan-on-the-brink-of-a-breakthrough-railway-to-cut-transit-from-35-to-5-days-1124460594.html
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pakistan, afghanistan, uzbekistan, railway
pakistan, afghanistan, uzbekistan, railway
Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway: What Is Known About the Project
Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to strengthen economic cooperation and move from agreements to practical projects. The understanding was reached during a meeting between Pakistani Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Uzbek Deputy Minister of Investment Ilzat Kasimov in Ulaanbaatar, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reports.
The key topic was the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway.
The essence of the project
This is a planned transborder railway intended to connect Central Asia with South Asia through Afghanistan.
Route: Termez (Uzbekistan) — Hairatan (Afghanistan) — Peshawar (Pakistan) and the ports of Karachi and Gwadar.
Length of the new section: About 650 km across Afghan territory.
There is no through service yet. Only individual sections exist (Hairatan-Mazar-i-Sharif, Khaf-Herat), but they do not form a single corridor linking all three countries.
The project is at its earliest stage. A feasibility study is being developed and preparations for field surveys are underway — completion is expected by the end of 2026. The cost has grown from $4.6 billion to more than $7 billion. Construction may begin in the second half of 2027; once it starts, implementation will take at least five years.
The situation in Afghanistan remains a key factor for the project. Sanctions and current Pakistan-Afghanistan relations add uncertainty, and questions remain regarding financing and the safe construction and operation of the railway.