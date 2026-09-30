https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/iran-warns-uae-of-dangerous-outcomes-of-netanyahus-visit-to-country---foreign-ministry-1124810779.html
Iran Warns UAE of Dangerous Outcomes of Netanyahu's Visit to Country - Foreign Ministry
Iran Warns UAE of Dangerous Outcomes of Netanyahu's Visit to Country - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Tehran has warned Abu Dhabi of the consequences of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the United Arab Emirates, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-09-30T03:56+0000
2026-09-30T03:56+0000
2026-09-30T04:35+0000
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"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the visit of Benjamin Netanyahu ... to the United Arab Emirates and warns of the highly dangerous consequences of the presence of the occupying regime in the region," the ministry said in a statement. The Iranian Foreign Ministry called on Middle Eastern countries not to allow their territories to be used for destabilizing actions against other countries in the region. On Sunday, Netanyahu visited Abu Dhabi and met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The visit was officially confirmed by both sides the following day, but the security agencies said that the television channel’s report was broadcast 49 minutes before the plane landed in Israel.
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Iran Warns UAE of Dangerous Outcomes of Netanyahu's Visit to Country - Foreign Ministry
03:56 GMT 30.09.2026 (Updated: 04:35 GMT 30.09.2026)
Tehran has warned Abu Dhabi of the consequences of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the United Arab Emirates, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the visit of Benjamin Netanyahu ... to the United Arab Emirates and warns of the highly dangerous consequences of the presence of the occupying regime in the region," the ministry said in a statement.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry called on Middle Eastern countries not to allow their territories to be used for destabilizing actions against other countries in the region.
On Sunday, Netanyahu visited Abu Dhabi and met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The visit was officially confirmed by both sides the following day, but the security agencies said that the television channel’s report was broadcast 49 minutes before the plane landed in Israel.