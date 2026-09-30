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Pakistan and a Multipolar Asia: What Stands Behind Islamabad's Pragmatic Course
Pakistan and a Multipolar Asia: What Stands Behind Islamabad's Pragmatic Course
Sputnik International
Working in the interests of every nation while respecting those interests — this is how Majid Ehsan, president of the Institute of Policy Studies (Islamabad), describes Pakistan's pragmatic foreign policy course in a multipolar Asia.
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Such a course serves Islamabad's interests, since the rule-based order benefits countries like Pakistan.If the world powers sit down at the negotiating table and resolve their differences, middle and regional powers will gain the space to focus on regional issues. And with the involvement of world powers, bilateral conflicts that affect the entire region and the world as a whole can also be resolved, the expert emphasized.The transition to a more multipolar world will take considerable time. Therefore, one should already identify areas of common interest and work on them, leaving conflicts behind. Only in this way can countries defuse conflict situations and arrive at a credible peace.
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Majid Ehsan, President of the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI)
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Majid Ehsan, President of the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI)
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Pakistan and a Multipolar Asia: What Stands Behind Islamabad's Pragmatic Course
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Working in the interests of every nation while respecting those interests — this is how Majid Ehsan, president of the Institute of Policy Studies (Islamabad), describes Pakistan's pragmatic foreign policy course in a multipolar Asia.
Such a course serves Islamabad's interests, since the rule-based order benefits countries like Pakistan.
If the world powers sit down at the negotiating table and resolve their differences, middle and regional powers will gain the space to focus on regional issues. And with the involvement of world powers, bilateral conflicts that affect the entire region and the world as a whole can also be resolved, the expert emphasized.
The transition to a more multipolar world will take considerable time. Therefore, one should already identify areas of common interest and work on them, leaving conflicts behind. Only in this way can countries defuse conflict situations and arrive at a credible peace.
"Pakistan sees a better world if we have a better understanding between the world powers. Because the rule-based order is in the interest of the countries like Pakistan," said Ehsan.