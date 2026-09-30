https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/pakistan-and-a-multipolar-asia-what-stands-behind-islamabads-pragmatic-course-1124815040.html

Pakistan and a Multipolar Asia: What Stands Behind Islamabad's Pragmatic Course

Pakistan and a Multipolar Asia: What Stands Behind Islamabad's Pragmatic Course

Sputnik International

Working in the interests of every nation while respecting those interests — this is how Majid Ehsan, president of the Institute of Policy Studies (Islamabad), describes Pakistan's pragmatic foreign policy course in a multipolar Asia.

2026-09-30T15:37+0000

2026-09-30T15:37+0000

2026-09-30T15:37+0000

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Such a course serves Islamabad's interests, since the rule-based order benefits countries like Pakistan.If the world powers sit down at the negotiating table and resolve their differences, middle and regional powers will gain the space to focus on regional issues. And with the involvement of world powers, bilateral conflicts that affect the entire region and the world as a whole can also be resolved, the expert emphasized.The transition to a more multipolar world will take considerable time. Therefore, one should already identify areas of common interest and work on them, leaving conflicts behind. Only in this way can countries defuse conflict situations and arrive at a credible peace.

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Majid Ehsan, President of the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) Sputnik International Majid Ehsan, President of the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) 2026-09-30T15:37+0000 true PT1M41S

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