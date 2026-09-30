https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/putin-addresses-state-duma-deputies-1124813005.html
Putin Addresses State Duma Legislators
Putin Addresses State Duma Legislators
Sputnik International
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow, Russia where Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing Russian State Duma deputies following elections.
2026-09-30T10:51+0000
2026-09-30T10:51+0000
2026-09-30T12:19+0000
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Russian State Duma elections were held on on September 18-20, with Russian authorities noting unfriendly nations tried intervening into the electoral process to disrupt it. Five parties will form the parliament of the ninths convocation.Observers from various countries took part in the process, stressing no violations were committed during the elections.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!
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Putin addresses State Duma deputies
Sputnik International
Putin addresses State Duma deputies
2026-09-30T10:51+0000
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Putin Addresses State Duma Legislators
10:51 GMT 30.09.2026 (Updated: 12:19 GMT 30.09.2026)
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow, Russia where Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing Russian State Duma deputies following elections.
Russian State Duma elections were held on on September 18-20, with Russian authorities noting unfriendly nations tried intervening into the electoral process to disrupt it. Five parties will form the parliament of the ninths convocation.
Observers from various countries took part in the process, stressing no violations were committed during the elections.
Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!