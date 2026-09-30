https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/putin-addresses-state-duma-deputies-1124813005.html

Putin Addresses State Duma Legislators

Putin Addresses State Duma Legislators

Sputnik International

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow, Russia where Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing Russian State Duma deputies following elections.

2026-09-30T10:51+0000

2026-09-30T10:51+0000

2026-09-30T12:19+0000

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Russian State Duma elections were held on on September 18-20, with Russian authorities noting unfriendly nations tried intervening into the electoral process to disrupt it. Five parties will form the parliament of the ninths convocation.Observers from various countries took part in the process, stressing no violations were committed during the elections.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!

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