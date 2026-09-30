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Putin Congratulates Nation on Day of Reunification of New Regions with Russia
Putin Congratulates Nation on Day of Reunification of New Regions with Russia
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russians on the Day of Reunification of the new regions with Russia.
2026-09-30T11:11+0000
2026-09-30T11:11+0000
2026-09-30T12:33+0000
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"I am glad to congratulate you, all citizens of our country, on the Day of Reunification. This holiday has become the embodiment of our people's irrepressible aspiration for the restoration of historical unity," Putin said at the first plenary session of the State Duma of the ninth convocation.The Russian financial system and economy are feeling confident, Russian President said. Other Key Statements
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Putin Congratulates Nation on Day of Reunification of New Regions with Russia
11:11 GMT 30.09.2026 (Updated: 12:33 GMT 30.09.2026)
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russians on the Day of Reunification of the new regions with Russia.
"I am glad to congratulate you, all citizens of our country, on the Day of Reunification. This holiday has become the embodiment of our people's irrepressible aspiration for the restoration of historical unity," Putin said at the first plenary session of the State Duma of the ninth convocation.
On September 30, Russia marks the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic, the Zaporozhye Region, and the Kherson Region with the Russian Federation.
The Russian financial system and economy are feeling confident, Russian President said.
"The Russian economy is feeling confident. The main thing is not to make mistakes", Putin noted.
Residents of the new regions, under the most difficult conditions, took part in the referendum on reunification with Russia in strict accordance with international law
The choice of residents of the new regions was extremely clear and unambiguous - to reunite with Russia
The Day of Reunification of the New Regions has become a symbol of the righteous struggle of Russian people across the entire country - and of the residents of Donbass and Novorossiya - for freedom
The Russian people cannot be broken or intimidated by anyone