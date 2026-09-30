https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/putin-congratulates-nation-on-day-of-reunification-of-new-regions-with-russia-1124813879.html

Putin Congratulates Nation on Day of Reunification of New Regions with Russia

Putin Congratulates Nation on Day of Reunification of New Regions with Russia

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russians on the Day of Reunification of the new regions with Russia.

2026-09-30T11:11+0000

2026-09-30T11:11+0000

2026-09-30T12:33+0000

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"I am glad to congratulate you, all citizens of our country, on the Day of Reunification. This holiday has become the embodiment of our people's irrepressible aspiration for the restoration of historical unity," Putin said at the first plenary session of the State Duma of the ninth convocation.The Russian financial system and economy are feeling confident, Russian President said. Other Key Statements

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