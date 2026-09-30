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US Preparing to Launch F-47 Sixth Generation Fighter Production Line - Reports
US Preparing to Launch F-47 Sixth Generation Fighter Production Line - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States is preparing to launch the production line of Boeing's F-47 sixth generation fighter jet, The War Zone reported on Tuesday, citing Air Force Brig. Gen. Timothy Helfrich.
2026-09-30T03:16+0000
2026-09-30T03:16+0000
2026-09-30T04:34+0000
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"We need to grow the existing production lines," Helfrich said as quoted in the report. "We're not too far away from an F-47 production line, which will be additive to the production capacity." A first flight is expected in 2028 and the fighter jet is expected to be in operational service early next decade, the report said, adding that the US Air Force intends to procure a minimum of 185 F-47 units. In March 2025, US President Donald Trump announced that the US Department of War awarded Boeing the contract to design and build the F-47. The next generation aircraft is supposed to ensure air dominance and have a range of 1,000 nautical miles, which is nearly double that of the F-22 fighter jet. The fighter jet will also have artificial intelligence-assisted systems and long-range strike capability.
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US Preparing to Launch F-47 Sixth Generation Fighter Production Line - Reports
03:16 GMT 30.09.2026 (Updated: 04:34 GMT 30.09.2026)
The United States is preparing to launch the production line of Boeing's F-47 sixth generation fighter jet, The War Zone reported on Tuesday, citing Air Force Brig. Gen. Timothy Helfrich.
"We need to grow the existing production lines," Helfrich said as quoted in the report. "We're not too far away from an F-47 production line, which will be additive to the production capacity."
A first flight is expected in 2028 and the fighter jet is expected to be in operational service early next decade, the report said, adding that the US Air Force intends to procure a minimum of 185 F-47 units.
In March 2025, US President Donald Trump announced that the US Department of War awarded Boeing the contract to design and build the F-47.
The next generation aircraft is supposed to ensure air dominance and have a range of 1,000 nautical miles, which is nearly double that of the F-22 fighter jet. The fighter jet will also have artificial intelligence-assisted systems and long-range strike capability.