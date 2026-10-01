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Half of Ukraine's F-16 Fleet Is Grounded — Reports
Half of Ukraine's F-16 Fleet Is Grounded — Reports
Sputnik International
More than half of Ukraine's F-16s are stuck in "maintenance limbo," according to a Western source cited by the Wall Street Journal.
2026-10-01T03:13+0000
2026-10-01T03:13+0000
2026-10-01T04:31+0000
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At the current rate of operations, Kiev could exhaust its remaining aircraft by the end of the year.Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway promised roughly 110 aircraft, but deliveries can't keep pace with attrition.Additionally, Ukrainian pilots are rationing missile shots because NATO-supplied missiles are running out.Russia has maintained that Western arms shipments to Ukraine hinder conflict resolution and directly involve NATO countries in the fighting.
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military & intelligence, ukraine, nato, wall street journal, f-16, f-16 fighter jet, us arms for ukraine
military & intelligence, ukraine, nato, wall street journal, f-16, f-16 fighter jet, us arms for ukraine
Half of Ukraine's F-16 Fleet Is Grounded — Reports
03:13 GMT 01.10.2026 (Updated: 04:31 GMT 01.10.2026)
More than half of Ukraine's F-16s are stuck in "maintenance limbo," according to a Western source cited by the Wall Street Journal.
At the current rate of operations, Kiev could exhaust its remaining aircraft by the end of the year.
Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway promised roughly 110 aircraft, but deliveries can't keep pace with attrition.
Additionally, Ukrainian pilots are rationing missile shots because NATO-supplied missiles are running out.
Russia has maintained that Western arms shipments to Ukraine hinder conflict resolution and directly involve NATO countries in the fighting.