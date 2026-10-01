https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/putin-congratulates-xi-jinping-on-77th-anniversary-of-founding-of-prc-1124815806.html

Putin Congratulates Xi Jinping on 77th Anniversary of Founding of PRC

Putin Congratulates Xi Jinping on 77th Anniversary of Founding of PRC

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, October 1 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of... 01.10.2026, Sputnik International

2026-10-01T05:07+0000

2026-10-01T05:07+0000

2026-10-01T05:07+0000

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Putin said that under Xi's leadership, China is achieving "impressive success" and making a significant contribution to addressing key issues on the agenda.Relations between Russia and China are at an unprecedented high, and the countries are coordinating their efforts in international affairs in the interests of a multipolar world, Putin added.The Russian President also expressed confidence that his meeting with the Chinese leader during the APEC summit would be productive and serve to strengthen their comprehensive partnership.

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