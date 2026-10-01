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Putin Congratulates Xi Jinping on 77th Anniversary of Founding of PRC
Putin Congratulates Xi Jinping on 77th Anniversary of Founding of PRC
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, October 1 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of... 01.10.2026, Sputnik International
2026-10-01T05:07+0000
2026-10-01T05:07+0000
2026-10-01T05:07+0000
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Putin said that under Xi's leadership, China is achieving "impressive success" and making a significant contribution to addressing key issues on the agenda.Relations between Russia and China are at an unprecedented high, and the countries are coordinating their efforts in international affairs in the interests of a multipolar world, Putin added.The Russian President also expressed confidence that his meeting with the Chinese leader during the APEC summit would be productive and serve to strengthen their comprehensive partnership.
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Putin Congratulates Xi Jinping on 77th Anniversary of Founding of PRC
MOSCOW, October 1 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, according to a telegram published on the Kremlin website.
Putin said that under Xi's leadership, China is achieving "impressive success" and making a significant contribution to addressing key issues on the agenda.
"Under your leadership, China is achieving impressive success in the socioeconomic, scientific, and technological spheres and making a significant contribution to addressing key regional and global issues," the message posted on the Kremlin website says.
Relations between Russia and China are at an unprecedented high, and the countries are coordinating their efforts in international affairs in the interests of a multipolar world, Putin added.
"Our countries are consistently advancing major joint projects across a wide range of areas and coordinating their efforts in international affairs to build a more just and multipolar world order," Putin said in a congratulatory message to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.
The Russian President also expressed confidence that his meeting with the Chinese leader during the APEC summit would be productive and serve to strengthen their comprehensive partnership.