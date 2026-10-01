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Russia Charts Its Own Course Into Future - Putin

Russia Charts Its Own Course Into Future - Putin

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, October 1 (Sputnik) - Russia is charting its own course into the future and is ready to cooperate with other countries in this effort, Russian... 01.10.2026, Sputnik International

2026-10-01T16:06+0000

2026-10-01T16:06+0000

2026-10-01T16:32+0000

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vladimir putin

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"Russia is charting such a route to the future for itself and, of course, is ready to participate in such work together with other countries and peoples of the world", Putin said at the plenary session of the 23rd Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club. The formation of a multipolar world is inevitable, but while countries are only to sketch the outlines of the future, we need to survive the current unstable time, Putin said. He urged other countries to live in harmony and jointly seek ways to achieve this."If we want to live, and everyone wants to live, then, as I once said in a public speech, let's live in harmony and jointly seek ways to achieve this," Putin said.Putin also called for a joint search for a way out of the Ukrainian conflict.Russia will have to live in the near future in an extremely unstable and changing world, Putin said, adding that Russophobia and oppression of Russians should not be turned into state ideology aimed at strategic defeat of Russia.Policy of Escalating Hostilities is Never One-SidedA policy of escalating hostilities and sanctions is never one-sided, as destructive actions by one party are always met with a response from the other, Putin remarked.It is important to avoid the implementation of the most destructive threats in these challenging times, the president added."The situation in Europe and the world today is extremely dangerous... We must realize that the moment when nothing can be changed anymore could arrive very quickly and unexpectedly for everyone. It may turn out that the logic of escalating, harsh reciprocal responses leads to a fatal point of no return," Putin stated.European drills in the Baltic Sea and attempts to detain Russian ships are an escalation, he pointed out."These statements by Western politicians and European politicians about the necessity and possibility of preparing a war with Russia in 2029-2030 are not formulated by us, we hear this from the other side, and all the time. And then there are specific actions — drills in the Baltic Sea, one after another, then attempts to detain our ships, but this is all an escalation," Putin said.Europe's political leadership is dragging its citizens to the dangerous brink of confrontation with Russia, Putin said, emphasizing that Russia is not a threat to anyone.He further explained that Moscow's words about the possibility of defending Kaliningrad are not an intimidation, but a response to the attempt to intimidate Russia.Earlier this week, the Russian Embassy in Belgium said that Russia warned NATO and the Belgian Foreign Ministry that the alliance's actions around the Kaliningrad Region and the escalation of the situation sharply increase the risk of a direct armed conflict, and declared its readiness to use all available arsenal to protect its territory.If it comes to a direct attack on Russia, the question of using all available weapons will inevitably and immediately appear on the agenda, Putin added.World Reaches Decisive Turning Point"The world has reached a decisive, pivotal moment in its development. And it is far from being just about politics. Politics, as always, stems from profound changes," Putin said at the plenary session of the 23rd annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.Changes are taking place in all areas: from technology to the social structure of society, from climate to medicine, from military affairs to bioethics, from the future of energy to demographic shifts, and from universal digitalization and artificial intelligence to entirely new models of economic development, the president added."The list could go on for a long time. Taken together, this creates the conditions for a qualitative transformation. We cannot yet unequivocally or fully assess all the circumstances surrounding it and their consequences," Putin said.Everyone in the world will sooner or later have to agree on the principles of a new world order, the president stated.He also remarked that every taboo in global politics is currently being violated."In some cases, it even turns into aggressive attempts to secure unilateral advantages, exacerbate global turmoil, and exploit it for one's own interests. Global politics provides examples of this almost daily; every conceivable — and inconceivable — taboo is being violated," Putin said at the plenary session of the 23rd annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.International relations require accuracy and adherence not only to the letter of the law but also to its spirit, the president stated, adding that moral and ethical constraints and standards of propriety are important because respecting them creates the possibility for dialogue.International institutions created after World War II no longer reflect the global situation, he added."The systematic failure to fulfill obligations, deceit, the reduction of communication to a farce, turning any substantive conversation into propaganda, and the ostentatious mockery and distortion of facts for the sake of short-term gain destroy the very foundation of international existence," Putin said.However, it does not mean that the world is doomed to chaos, the Russian president added.World Has Yet to Learn to Live With AIThe world has yet to learn how to live and work with artificial intelligence, Putin said."Global changes are creating a great many new dilemmas that simply did not exist before. The most obvious example is the issue of artificial intelligence — something we all have yet to learn to live and work with. How will its rapid development affect the intellectual level of humanity itself, as well as its spiritual and cultural heritage?" Putin said.Digital totalitarianism will be just as much of a dead-end, grim, and inhumane example of the totalitarian past as those seen before, the president added

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