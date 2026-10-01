https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/russia-will-provide-support-to-abkhazia-in-all-spheres---lavrov-1124817451.html
Russia Will Provide Support to Abkhazia in All Spheres - Lavrov
Russia Will Provide Support to Abkhazia in All Spheres - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia will provide assistance to Abkhazia in its development across all areas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
2026-10-01T10:36+0000
2026-10-01T10:36+0000
2026-10-01T10:36+0000
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"We will assist independent Abkhazia in its development across all areas without exception: domestic development, external relations, and coordination on the international stage," Lavrov said at a meeting with Abkhazian Foreign Minister Oleg Bartsits. Russia sees significant potential for cooperating with Abkhazia in the investment sphere, the minister said, adding that bilateral trade showed good results last year, growing by 16%.Russia will help increase the flow of tourists to Abkhazia, Sergey Lavrov said.Russia will do everything it can to help achieve this figure, Lavrov said, adding that this would require investment in infrastructure and security.Abkhaz-Russian relations are at a historic high, with the bilateral cooperation becoming increasingly dynamic, Oleg Bartsits said.Abkhazia has taken a very active stance regarding Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and remains committed to its allied duty to Russia, Bartsits added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/relations-between-russia-abkhazia-developing-successfully-putin-1124104702.html
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sergey lavrov, russia, abkhazia
Russia Will Provide Support to Abkhazia in All Spheres - Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will provide assistance to Abkhazia in its development across all areas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"We will assist independent Abkhazia in its development across all areas without exception: domestic development, external relations, and coordination on the international stage," Lavrov said at a meeting with Abkhazian Foreign Minister Oleg Bartsits.
Russia sees significant potential for cooperating with Abkhazia in the investment sphere, the minister said, adding that bilateral trade showed good results last year, growing by 16%.
Russia will help increase the flow of tourists to Abkhazia, Sergey Lavrov said.
"Abkhazia is one of the popular destinations for Russian tourists. The number of tours to your country has already increased by over 40% this year, and [Abkhazian] President [Badra] Gunba has stated his goal of having Abkhazia welcome 5 million visitors annually by 2030," Lavrov said at a meeting with Abkhazian Foreign Minister Oleg Bartsits.
Russia will do everything it can to help achieve this figure, Lavrov said, adding that this would require investment in infrastructure and security.
Abkhaz-Russian relations are at a historic high, with the bilateral cooperation becoming increasingly dynamic, Oleg Bartsits said.
"Assessing the current state of affairs, one can confidently state that Abkhaz-Russian relations are at an all-time high. Today, this is a full-scale, comprehensive partnership that is developing and proceeding with increasing dynamism," Bartsits said.
Abkhazia has taken a very active stance regarding Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and remains committed to its allied duty to Russia, Bartsits added.