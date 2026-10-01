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Russian Laser Weapons Highly Effective – Russian Academy of Sciences President
Russian Laser Weapons Highly Effective – Russian Academy of Sciences President
Sputnik International
Russian laser weapons have shown high effectiveness, President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Gennady Krasnikov said in an interview with Sputnik.
2026-10-01T03:56+0000
2026-10-01T04:32+0000
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"Our laser weapons, laser systems, have also demonstrated high effectiveness," Krasnikov said. He said extensive work is underway to increase the beam's power and range while reducing the time required to track a target with the laser. "Another area involves engagement systems using special methods, where the projectile breaks apart into small, high-energy fragments, and the resulting cloud destroys enemy drones," Krasnikov said.
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Russian Laser Weapons Highly Effective – Russian Academy of Sciences President

03:56 GMT 01.10.2026 (Updated: 04:32 GMT 01.10.2026)
CC BY 4.0 / Wikipedia / The Russian Peresvet GBLThe Russian Peresvet
The Russian Peresvet - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2026
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Russian laser weapons have shown high effectiveness, President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Gennady Krasnikov said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Our laser weapons, laser systems, have also demonstrated high effectiveness," Krasnikov said.
He said extensive work is underway to increase the beam's power and range while reducing the time required to track a target with the laser.
"Another area involves engagement systems using special methods, where the projectile breaks apart into small, high-energy fragments, and the resulting cloud destroys enemy drones," Krasnikov said.
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