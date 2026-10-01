https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/russian-laser-weapons-highly-effective--russian-academy-of-sciences-president-1124815571.html

Russian Laser Weapons Highly Effective – Russian Academy of Sciences President

Russian Laser Weapons Highly Effective – Russian Academy of Sciences President

Sputnik International

Russian laser weapons have shown high effectiveness, President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Gennady Krasnikov said in an interview with Sputnik.

2026-10-01T03:56+0000

2026-10-01T03:56+0000

2026-10-01T04:32+0000

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"Our laser weapons, laser systems, have also demonstrated high effectiveness," Krasnikov said. He said extensive work is underway to increase the beam's power and range while reducing the time required to track a target with the laser. "Another area involves engagement systems using special methods, where the projectile breaks apart into small, high-energy fragments, and the resulting cloud destroys enemy drones," Krasnikov said.

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