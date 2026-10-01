https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/russian-laser-weapons-highly-effective--russian-academy-of-sciences-president-1124815571.html
Russian Laser Weapons Highly Effective – Russian Academy of Sciences President
Russian Laser Weapons Highly Effective – Russian Academy of Sciences President
Sputnik International
Russian laser weapons have shown high effectiveness, President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Gennady Krasnikov said in an interview with Sputnik.
2026-10-01T03:56+0000
2026-10-01T03:56+0000
2026-10-01T04:32+0000
military
russia
russian academy of sciences (ras)
sputnik
laser system
combat laser
laser weapons
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113683792_0:0:1080:608_1920x0_80_0_0_12bd41ac86b1fa3b5036b1d04f0c42a8.jpg
"Our laser weapons, laser systems, have also demonstrated high effectiveness," Krasnikov said. He said extensive work is underway to increase the beam's power and range while reducing the time required to track a target with the laser. "Another area involves engagement systems using special methods, where the projectile breaks apart into small, high-energy fragments, and the resulting cloud destroys enemy drones," Krasnikov said.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113683792_141:0:953:609_1920x0_80_0_0_95cb52320446bfc32d91345aeb05fd88.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, russian academy of sciences (ras), sputnik, laser system, combat laser, laser weapons
russia, russian academy of sciences (ras), sputnik, laser system, combat laser, laser weapons
Russian Laser Weapons Highly Effective – Russian Academy of Sciences President
03:56 GMT 01.10.2026 (Updated: 04:32 GMT 01.10.2026)
Russian laser weapons have shown high effectiveness, President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Gennady Krasnikov said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Our laser weapons, laser systems, have also demonstrated high effectiveness," Krasnikov said.
He said extensive work is underway to increase the beam's power and range while reducing the time required to track a target with the laser.
"Another area involves engagement systems using special methods, where the projectile breaks apart into small, high-energy fragments, and the resulting cloud destroys enemy drones," Krasnikov said.