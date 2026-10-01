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US Creates Autonomous Warfare Command - Hegseth
US Creates Autonomous Warfare Command - Hegseth
Sputnik International
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Wednesday announced the creation of an autonomous warfare command.
2026-10-01T03:33+0000
2026-10-01T03:33+0000
2026-10-01T04:33+0000
military
military & intelligence
peter hegseth
autonomous vehicles
drone warfare
electronic warfare
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"First, today at my direction, we are announcing the creation of an autonomous warfare command, or AUTO WARCOM, a new four-star combatant command with service-like authorities built to scale autonomous and robotic capabilities across the joint force," Hegseth said in his State of the Force Address. He said that new military specialties will also be established across each branch of the armed forces to build a professional workforce and develop the necessary expertise in this field. He added that the creation of the new command would help institutionalize and accelerate the development of robotics and autonomous systems for use in combat operations.
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military & intelligence, peter hegseth, autonomous vehicles, drone warfare, electronic warfare
military & intelligence, peter hegseth, autonomous vehicles, drone warfare, electronic warfare
US Creates Autonomous Warfare Command - Hegseth
03:33 GMT 01.10.2026 (Updated: 04:33 GMT 01.10.2026)
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Wednesday announced the creation of an autonomous warfare command.
"First, today at my direction, we are announcing the creation of an autonomous warfare command, or AUTO WARCOM, a new four-star combatant command with service-like authorities built to scale autonomous and robotic capabilities across the joint force," Hegseth said in his State of the Force Address.
He said that new military specialties will also be established across each branch of the armed forces to build a professional workforce and develop the necessary expertise in this field. He added that the creation of the new command would help institutionalize and accelerate the development of robotics and autonomous systems for use in combat operations.