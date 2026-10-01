https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/us-creates-autonomous-warfare-command---hegseth-1124815681.html

US Creates Autonomous Warfare Command - Hegseth

US Creates Autonomous Warfare Command - Hegseth

Sputnik International

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Wednesday announced the creation of an autonomous warfare command.

2026-10-01T03:33+0000

2026-10-01T03:33+0000

2026-10-01T04:33+0000

military

military & intelligence

peter hegseth

autonomous vehicles

drone warfare

electronic warfare

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"First, today at my direction, we are announcing the creation of an autonomous warfare command, or AUTO WARCOM, a new four-star combatant command with service-like authorities built to scale autonomous and robotic capabilities across the joint force," Hegseth said in his State of the Force Address. He said that new military specialties will also be established across each branch of the armed forces to build a professional workforce and develop the necessary expertise in this field. He added that the creation of the new command would help institutionalize and accelerate the development of robotics and autonomous systems for use in combat operations.

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military & intelligence, peter hegseth, autonomous vehicles, drone warfare, electronic warfare