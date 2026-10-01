International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/us-does-not-rule-out-strikes-on-iraq-even-after-official-end-of-operation---reports-1124817889.html
US Does Not Rule Out Strikes on Iraq Even After Official End of Operation - Reports
US Does Not Rule Out Strikes on Iraq Even After Official End of Operation - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States does not rule out carrying out strikes on Iraq if it sees a threat on Iraqi territory, even despite the official end of its operation in the country against ISIS (the Islamic State terrorist organization, banned in Russia), The Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed US official.
2026-10-01T10:43+0000
2026-10-01T10:43+0000
world
us
iraq
donald trump
pentagon
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/1a/1124187297_0:150:1993:1271_1920x0_80_0_0_20a500525a12e7936eb24cc6a998893b.jpg
US forces will be redeployed from Iraq to Jordan to focus on combating ISIS cells in Syria, the report said. If ISIS gets out of the control of Iraq and Syria and these countries request US assistance, US forces could return to their territories, the newspaper reported. US President Donald Trump previously said that US military forces would be ready to return and provide assistance to Iraqi authorities if necessary, despite the withdrawal of US military contingent from the country. Following the Pentagon, Trump announced on Wednesday the withdrawal of the last US units from Iraq and the completion of Operation Inherent Resolve, calling the 12-year military campaign the end of a "very expensive excursion into Hell." At the same time, the Pentagon said that although ensuring security in the region is now the task of the Iraqi armed forces, the US will continue to provide the country with limited assistance in training military personnel and sharing intelligence.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260824/us-may-strike-iraq-if-group-disarmament-fails--expert-1124623451.html
iraq
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/1a/1124187297_0:0:1861:1396_1920x0_80_0_0_a0d9b2366b2576563cb7ba1271e54e8a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, iraq, donald trump, pentagon
us, iraq, donald trump, pentagon

US Does Not Rule Out Strikes on Iraq Even After Official End of Operation - Reports

10:43 GMT 01.10.2026
© AP Photo / BURHAN OZBILICIA US F-16 flies over partly snow-covered mountains near the Turkiye-Iraq border during a mission to patrol the no-fly zone in Iraq in this June 19, 2001 photo
A US F-16 flies over partly snow-covered mountains near the Turkiye-Iraq border during a mission to patrol the no-fly zone in Iraq in this June 19, 2001 photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2026
© AP Photo / BURHAN OZBILICI
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States does not rule out carrying out strikes on Iraq if it sees a threat on Iraqi territory, even despite the official end of its operation in the country against ISIS (the Islamic State terrorist organization, banned in Russia), The Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed US official.
US forces will be redeployed from Iraq to Jordan to focus on combating ISIS cells in Syria, the report said.
If ISIS gets out of the control of Iraq and Syria and these countries request US assistance, US forces could return to their territories, the newspaper reported.
US President Donald Trump previously said that US military forces would be ready to return and provide assistance to Iraqi authorities if necessary, despite the withdrawal of US military contingent from the country.
Following the Pentagon, Trump announced on Wednesday the withdrawal of the last US units from Iraq and the completion of Operation Inherent Resolve, calling the 12-year military campaign the end of a "very expensive excursion into Hell."
At the same time, the Pentagon said that although ensuring security in the region is now the task of the Iraqi armed forces, the US will continue to provide the country with limited assistance in training military personnel and sharing intelligence.
Green Zone inside Baghdad, Iraq - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2026
World
US May Strike Iraq if Group Disarmament Fails – Expert
24 August, 13:58 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала