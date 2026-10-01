https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/us-does-not-rule-out-strikes-on-iraq-even-after-official-end-of-operation---reports-1124817889.html

US Does Not Rule Out Strikes on Iraq Even After Official End of Operation - Reports

US Does Not Rule Out Strikes on Iraq Even After Official End of Operation - Reports

Sputnik International

The United States does not rule out carrying out strikes on Iraq if it sees a threat on Iraqi territory, even despite the official end of its operation in the country against ISIS (the Islamic State terrorist organization, banned in Russia), The Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed US official.

2026-10-01T10:43+0000

2026-10-01T10:43+0000

2026-10-01T10:43+0000

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US forces will be redeployed from Iraq to Jordan to focus on combating ISIS cells in Syria, the report said. If ISIS gets out of the control of Iraq and Syria and these countries request US assistance, US forces could return to their territories, the newspaper reported. US President Donald Trump previously said that US military forces would be ready to return and provide assistance to Iraqi authorities if necessary, despite the withdrawal of US military contingent from the country. Following the Pentagon, Trump announced on Wednesday the withdrawal of the last US units from Iraq and the completion of Operation Inherent Resolve, calling the 12-year military campaign the end of a "very expensive excursion into Hell." At the same time, the Pentagon said that although ensuring security in the region is now the task of the Iraqi armed forces, the US will continue to provide the country with limited assistance in training military personnel and sharing intelligence.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260824/us-may-strike-iraq-if-group-disarmament-fails--expert-1124623451.html

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