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Pakistan Has 'Huge Appetite' to Grow Ties With Russia — Energy Minister Leghari

Pakistan Has 'Huge Appetite' to Grow Ties With Russia — Energy Minister Leghari

Sputnik International

Why is Russia a "national priority" for Pakistan? When will the Pakistan Steel Mill come back online? How will Pakistan joining the International North-South Corridor impact Eurasian connectivity? And what’s next for the Indus Water Treaty?

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2026-10-02T13:30+0000

2026-10-02T13:39+0000

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Awais Leghari, Pakistan's energy minister and co-chair of the Pakistan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission, sat down with Sputnik to answer these questions, and more.He noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has used every opportunity to meet President Vladimir Putin on the global stage, and that both leaders have shown genuine interest in closer ties. Russia's cooperation, he said, is "much required for regional peace, security and economic growth." He pointed to the Intergovernmental Commission, which he co-chairs with Russia's energy minister, Sergei Tsivilev, as the forum handling the full breadth of cooperation.Leghari argued that Pakistan and Russia had enormous untapped cooperation potential in agriculture, food security, energy, tourism, and IT. Greater trade could be bolstered through new rail links and Pakistan’s integration into the International North-South Transport Corridor. Separately, Leghari addressed the Indus Waters Treaty in stark terms, calling any attempt to deny Pakistan its water rights an "act of war." He urged to return to the treaty's dispute-resolution mechanism, warning that the consequences would be felt far beyond the region.Watch the full interview.

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Interview with Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Energy, Government of Pakistan Sputnik International Interview with Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Energy, Government of Pakistan 2026-10-02T13:30+0000 true PT23M56S

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