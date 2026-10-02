https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/putin-observes-center-2026-drills-focused-on-repelling-external-threats-1124826888.html
Putin Observes Center-2026 Drills Focused on Repelling External Threats
Putin Observes Center-2026 Drills Focused on Repelling External Threats
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin observed a stage of the Center-2026 strategic command-and-staff exercise at the Chebarkul training ground in Russia’s Chelyabinsk Region.
2026-10-02T16:22+0000
2026-10-02T16:22+0000
2026-10-02T16:22+0000
russia
vladimir putin
andrei belousov
yunus-bek yevkurov
russia
chelyabinsk region
collective security treaty organization (csto)
russian armed forces
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At the site, Putin met Chelyabinsk Region Governor Alexey Teksler, spoke with military attachés from several countries, inspected military equipment and hardware, and received briefings on the progress of the exercise.He added that the troops were using new weapons and equipment in practical scenarios, with all tasks carried out in light of lessons learned from the conflict in Ukraine.Putin also welcomed delegations from 55 foreign countries.Putin was accompanied at the observation post by Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Deputy Defense Ministers Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and Alexander Sanchik, Presidential Envoy to the Urals Federal District Artyom Zhoga, Ground Forces Commander Andrey Mordvichev, and Vasily Tonkoshkurov, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Military-Industrial Commission.The maneuvers were also observed by CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Andrey Serdyukov, and the defense ministers of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, the Republic of the Congo, and South Ossetia.Because Russia holds the CSTO chairmanship in 2026, the Interaction-2026 command-and-staff exercise is being held in parallel under a common operational scenario. Representatives from 41 countries are taking part. Belarus, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, and Tajikistan have sent military contingents, while Kazakhstan and the Republic of the Congo are represented by operational groups and 33 other countries are participating as observers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260927/csto-military-drills-begin-in-russia--mod-1124801605.html
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vladimir putin, andrei belousov, yunus-bek yevkurov, russia, chelyabinsk region, collective security treaty organization (csto), russian armed forces
vladimir putin, andrei belousov, yunus-bek yevkurov, russia, chelyabinsk region, collective security treaty organization (csto), russian armed forces
Putin Observes Center-2026 Drills Focused on Repelling External Threats
Russian President Vladimir Putin observed a stage of the Center-2026 strategic command-and-staff exercise at the Chebarkul training ground in Russia’s Chelyabinsk Region.
At the site, Putin met Chelyabinsk Region Governor Alexey Teksler, spoke with military attachés from several countries, inspected military equipment and hardware, and received briefings on the progress of the exercise.
“The main objective of the exercise is to improve the ability of command staffs at all levels to control troops while repelling external aggression,” Putin said.
He added that the troops were using new weapons and equipment in practical scenarios, with all tasks carried out in light of lessons learned from the conflict in Ukraine.
Putin also welcomed delegations from 55 foreign countries.
“I am confident that the results of the Center-2026 and Interaction-2026 exercises, as well as the experience gained by the personnel, will improve the effectiveness of our armed forces in responding to external security threats,” he said.
Putin was accompanied at the observation post by Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Deputy Defense Ministers Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and Alexander Sanchik, Presidential Envoy to the Urals Federal District Artyom Zhoga, Ground Forces Commander Andrey Mordvichev, and Vasily Tonkoshkurov, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Military-Industrial Commission.
The maneuvers were also observed by CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Andrey Serdyukov, and the defense ministers of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, the Republic of the Congo, and South Ossetia.
The Center-2026 exercise runs from September 28 to October 3. Its scenario focuses on repelling aggression in the Central Asian strategic direction and ensuring military security in the Caspian Sea region.
More than 6,000 troops and around 600 pieces of equipment are involved, including aircraft, helicopters, drones, and robotic systems.
Because Russia holds the CSTO chairmanship in 2026, the Interaction-2026 command-and-staff exercise is being held in parallel under a common operational scenario. Representatives from 41 countries are taking part. Belarus, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, and Tajikistan have sent military contingents, while Kazakhstan and the Republic of the Congo are represented by operational groups and 33 other countries are participating as observers.