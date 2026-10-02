https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/putin-observes-center-2026-drills-focused-on-repelling-external-threats-1124826888.html

Putin Observes Center-2026 Drills Focused on Repelling External Threats

Putin Observes Center-2026 Drills Focused on Repelling External Threats

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin observed a stage of the Center-2026 strategic command-and-staff exercise at the Chebarkul training ground in Russia’s Chelyabinsk Region.

2026-10-02T16:22+0000

2026-10-02T16:22+0000

2026-10-02T16:22+0000

russia

vladimir putin

andrei belousov

yunus-bek yevkurov

russia

chelyabinsk region

collective security treaty organization (csto)

russian armed forces

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At the site, Putin met Chelyabinsk Region Governor Alexey Teksler, spoke with military attachés from several countries, inspected military equipment and hardware, and received briefings on the progress of the exercise.He added that the troops were using new weapons and equipment in practical scenarios, with all tasks carried out in light of lessons learned from the conflict in Ukraine.Putin also welcomed delegations from 55 foreign countries.Putin was accompanied at the observation post by Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Deputy Defense Ministers Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and Alexander Sanchik, Presidential Envoy to the Urals Federal District Artyom Zhoga, Ground Forces Commander Andrey Mordvichev, and Vasily Tonkoshkurov, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Military-Industrial Commission.The maneuvers were also observed by CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Andrey Serdyukov, and the defense ministers of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, the Republic of the Congo, and South Ossetia.Because Russia holds the CSTO chairmanship in 2026, the Interaction-2026 command-and-staff exercise is being held in parallel under a common operational scenario. Representatives from 41 countries are taking part. Belarus, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, and Tajikistan have sent military contingents, while Kazakhstan and the Republic of the Congo are represented by operational groups and 33 other countries are participating as observers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260927/csto-military-drills-begin-in-russia--mod-1124801605.html

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chelyabinsk region

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vladimir putin, andrei belousov, yunus-bek yevkurov, russia, chelyabinsk region, collective security treaty organization (csto), russian armed forces