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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/russia-open-to-dialogue-on-ensuring-security-in-black-sea-for-all-countries-kremlin-1124827236.html
Russia Open to Dialogue on Ensuring Security in Black Sea for All Countries - Kremlin
Russia Open to Dialogue on Ensuring Security in Black Sea for All Countries - Kremlin
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The Russian air defense systems shot down 209 Ukrainian drones in the past 12 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-10-02T18:36+0000
2026-10-02T18:43+0000
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"During the day, from 08:00 [05:00 GMT] to 20:00 Moscow time, air defense alert systems intercepted, and Russia is open to dialogue on ensuring security in the Black Sea for all countries, but no specific negotiations on bilateral agreements are currently underway," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. "Depending on the specific [bilateral agreements], we are open to dialogue for all countries, but no specific discussions are currently underway," Peskov told reporters when asked whether bilateral agreements with other countries, including India, Egypt, and Turkey, are being considered.
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Russia Open to Dialogue on Ensuring Security in Black Sea for All Countries - Kremlin

18:36 GMT 02.10.2026 (Updated: 18:43 GMT 02.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankThe Russian Navy Caesar Kunikov landing ship is seen during an amphibious assault exercise along the coast held by army corps and naval infantry units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet at the Opuk training ground near Kerch, Crimea, Russia.
The Russian Navy Caesar Kunikov landing ship is seen during an amphibious assault exercise along the coast held by army corps and naval infantry units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet at the Opuk training ground near Kerch, Crimea, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2026
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CHELYABINSK (Sputnik) - The Russian air defense systems shot down 209 Ukrainian drones in the past 12 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"During the day, from 08:00 [05:00 GMT] to 20:00 Moscow time, air defense alert systems intercepted, and Russia is open to dialogue on ensuring security in the Black Sea for all countries, but no specific negotiations on bilateral agreements are currently underway," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"Depending on the specific [bilateral agreements], we are open to dialogue for all countries, but no specific discussions are currently underway," Peskov told reporters when asked whether bilateral agreements with other countries, including India, Egypt, and Turkey, are being considered.
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